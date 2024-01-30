The Big Picture Captain Kerry Titheradge replaces Captain Lee Rosbach on Below Deck Season 11, bringing his no-nonsense leadership style.

Captain Kerry had to handle conflicts with crew members and mediate tensions within the team.

Despite the challenges, Captain Kerry successfully kept his team together and navigated the yacht with expertise and ease.

After a brief stint on the spin-off Below Deck Adventure, Captain Kerry Titheradge is now taking over the helm of the wheelhouse on the mothership reality show. In an exclusive clip of the opening of the season on Entertainment Weekly, Captain Kerry has big shoes to fill and a lot of personalities to babysit, but his experience and cool, calm, and collected demeanor will lead Below Deck Season 11 to new territories. It's time to set sail in Captain Kerry's universe!

Following the end of Season 10, Below Deck will have a new captain for the first time in the main franchise's history. Captain Lee Rosbach, also known as the Stud of the Sea, is disembarking from the franchise. After a health scare in the middle of Season 10, Captain Lee was forced to temporarily leave the yacht to undergo nerve surgery. Despite the successful surgery, Captain Lee has decided to leave the show. But fret not Captain Lee fans, you can see him solve crimes on the high sea on Deadly Waters, debuting on Bravo's sister network Oxygen. With Captain Lee needing a full-time replacement and his temporary replacement and Captain Sandy Yawn of Below Deck Mediterranean fame back on her program following her substitution, Captain Kerry Titheradge will now come on board the St. David. And if his time on the supposed short-lived Below Deck Adventure, Captain Kerry is the perfect no-nonsense leader for the long-running flagship franchise.

Captain Kerry's Guidance Will Take 'Below Deck' to New Heights

Image via Bravo

Fans of the Below Deck franchise were welcomed with a fourth spin-off series, Below Deck Adventure, where the yachties entered uncharted territories: the cold fjords of Norway. With a cast of newcomers to the franchise, Below Deck Adventure was not as well received as many of the spin-offs. The cast included a crew of fresh new faces for Below Deck. While no official announcement of a second season order has been made, Captain Kerry Titheradge's job vacancy made him the perfect candidate to take over for Captain Lee. Like Captain Lee, Captain Kerry is all work, but he's also very little play. Part of the fun of the Below Deck series is watching the crew blow some steam on land in between charters. While some of the Captains take time out of their day to spend it with the crew, namely Captain Jason Chambers of Below Deck Down Under fame, Captain Kerry lets the kids play on their own.

Despite not having a socially driven relationship with his crew on camera, Captain Kerry was one of the most nurturing and supportive Captains a crew could wish for. With a brand-new crew to handle, Captain Kerry was forced to handle an unfortunate situation with deckhand Kyle Dickard early on. The cowboy deckhand was on high alert for his behavior toward his fellow crew members. Due to his sexual harassment incident with 2nd Stew Kassie Faddah and violence towards deckhand Nathan Morley, Captain Kerry was forced to ask Kyle to resign. And he did it in quite a respectable manner. With a new deckhand replacing Kyle, new tension was created when his replacement, Seth Jacobson, seemed to undermine Bosun Lewis Lupton's authority. Even when mentoring Lewis, Captain Kerry's main mission was to ensure that the crew did their jobs to the best of their abilities and the yacht operated to perfection. If someone was better suited for a specific job, it didn't matter to Captain Kerry who was performing the task, he just wanted it done accurately and properly.

Captain Kerry played mediator more often than he likely wanted to. The boys had some run-ins, but it was the ladies in the interior who had their feelings and emotions cause friction. By the end of the season, Chief Stew Faye Clarke and Chef Jessica Condy were on each other's last nerves. Despite the growing tension that caused them to swap roommates with the stewardesses, Captain Kerry was forced to intervene and approach Jess about her intimidating behavior toward Faye. Unlike Kyle, Captain Kerry was able to find a resolution with Jess, allowing her to stay for the remaining charters. Many seasons of Below Deck find a turnover in staff, but thanks to Captain Kerry's leadership, he was able to keep his team together, mostly. But let's be honest, Kyle was the unfortunate enigma of the crew. Captain Kerry will be able to slide into his new role on Below Deck Season 11 with expertise and ease. Should a conflict arise, rest assured, Captain Kerry has got it under control.

'Below Deck' Season 11 Trailer Promises Drama With Both Crew and Guests

Unlike his time captaining the Mercury in Norway, Captain Kerry will be entering a ship and crew with some familiar faces. After rising from 2nd Stew to Chief Stew between Seasons 9 and 10, fan-favorite Fraser Olender is back to lead the interior. He will be a great link to help Captain Kerry navigate a brand-new yacht. Also joining Fraser for another season on board the St. David is lead deckhand Ben Willoughby. While the First-Look trailer shows there might be tension between the returners from the interior and exterior gentlemen, Captain Kerry might have to facilitate peace once again. During his time on Below Deck Adventure, Captain Kerry was no stranger to big, bold, and brazen guests on charter. Like his time in Norway, he will be greeted by another Bravolebrity. First, it was Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Heather Gay. Next, it will be Real Housewives of New York star Jill Zarvin. Fans might think the Housewives would be the biggest divas aboard the yacht, but it's the non-television stars that often cause the biggest headaches for the crew. Good thing Captain Kerry can disappear up to the wheelhouse!

There's bound to be a lot of fun aboard the St. David in Grenada. This season will be led on-screen by Captain Kerry. His transition from a spin-off series to flagship series proves that while the series is charting unfamiliar territories with a new captain, Captain Kerry will be the perfect replacement as the new face of the franchise.

Below Deck Season 11 premieres February 5th on Bravo. Episodes can be streamed the next day on Peacock.

