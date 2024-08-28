When viewers think of the Below Deck franchise, the first person to come to mind is the "Stud of the Sea", Captain Lee Rosbach. He was a key player throughout the main Below Deck franchise and one of the captains many cast members looked up to. Unfortunately for show fans, Captain Lee had to step away from the show because of health concerns, and during his last season, he had Captain Sandy Yawn from Below Deck: Mediterranean take his place. Even though Captain Lee chose Captain Sandy as his replacement, their relationship became strained as she made a decision in his boat that he did not agree with. He made sure to let the viewers know he did not agree with her choices by posting about it on social media.

The decision that made Captain Lee question Captain Sandy was to fire the stewardess, Camille Lamb, without consulting him. When the episode aired, it also meant that Captain Lee would be tweeting his thoughts about it, and he made a few comments that Captain Sandy did not appreciate. Since Captain Lee's public statement, his relationship with Captain Sandy has not been the same, as she also posted a cryptic tweet about their feud. Captain Sandy recently tied the knot, and viewers couldn't help but notice that Captain Lee was not in attendance.

The "Stud of the Sea" Is Not Everyone's Favorite

Image via BravoTV.

Below Deck is the franchise that has sent different captains into stardom, but Captain Lee has been a fan favorite for many years. He was one of the main faces of the franchise, so seeing him struggle with his health during Season 10 was a tough watch for viewers. Since the captain was not 100% in health, he decided to have Captain Sandy Yawn come in as his replacement so that he could finish out the season. What may have been a good decision quickly backfired on him as she made some decisions without his concern, which did not make the captain happy.

What decision did Captain Sandy make? She fired stewardess Camille Lamb as she was not performing at her best, and her relationship with Chief Stew Fraser Olander was also not right, so Captain Sandy let her go. Captain Lee was live-tweeting the episode, and someone asked him what he thought of the decision, to which he said, "Had I been replacing Captain Sandy on her boat temporarily and felt the necessity to fire one of her crew, I would have called her first to let her know what I was doing and why. I agree with her decision, just not how she went about it." Ever since that moment, the relationship between the captains has not been the same. So much so that he wasn't even invited to Captain Sandy's wedding or, as Captain Lee put it his "wedding invitation was lost in the mail."

He may not be on Below Deck anymore, but the "Stud of the Sea" will forever be remembered as one of the best. Below Deck is now streaming on Peacock

Below Deck Follows the crew of a multi million dollar charter boat in the Caribbean.

Watch on Peacock