Below Deck has been a beloved franchise on Bravo for many years, and it has allowed viewers to see what life is like in a super yacht and everything it takes to ensure everything runs smoothly. It has become such a success that it has created many spinoffs, and every show is different. The crew on each yacht makes the boat work and succeed as it should. A good deck team is necessary for the yacht to be maneuvered and taken care of, and a good stew team is needed to ensure everything in the interior is perfect, and the guests are the main priority. Besides a good crew, the crucial piece of the puzzle is having a great captain to lead everyone to success. The captains are the ones who have chosen their crew and put their faith in them to be able to manage the yacht without them being on them constantly, since they also have to focus on navigating the yacht from different points in the sea.

Each of the five captains from the different Below Deck franchises has their way of leading, but each one has been able to finish out each charter season with many successes. It all started thanks to the "Stud of the Sea" Captain Lee Rosbach, who set an example for every captain on how to lead their crews. From the "Stud of the Sea" to the "Captain Cutie," Jason Chambers has left a mark on each of their franchises to make them better.

5 Captain Sandy Yawn

Below Deck Mediterranean, Seasons 2-9

As the only female captain in all the Below Deck franchises, Captain Sandy Yawn has made her mark in viewers' eyes because of the type of captain she has been. Throughout her time on the show, she has shown she can lead all of her crew to success, but she has some faults that have not put her at the top of the list. As a woman captain, she has shown she can do anything a male has done and has even shown she could do it better. One of her most memorable moments is when she stepped in to cover for Captain Lee on Below Deck. He had been struggling with his health throughout the season, and Sandy came in to save the day and lay off some stress from Captain Lee, so he could focus on his health. Even though she showcased excellent leadership skills with her deck team, her treatment of her stews made many viewers look at her with a side-eye. While on Below Deck Mediterranean, she acted unfairly against her chief stews, specifically Hannah Ferrier. It could be seen both of them clashed every time, and her firing was not a fair assessment of all the hard work she had done for the captain. Her firing came because she had drugs on board, and Captain Sandy had to take action and ultimately fired her.

During her time as Captain, Sandy has struggled to be on the viewers' good side since Hannah's firing, and it has shown she has also struggled to find a chief stew that could last as long as Hannah did. If she were to show the same treatment she showcases with her deck team to her stews, she would be an unstoppable force. Her negative side does not come from being a woman captain, but she has shown in many instances that her work ethic can be old school and condescending towards her employees.

4 Captain Kerry Titheradge

Below Deck, Season 11

Viewers met Captain Kerry Titheradge during his time on the spinoff Below Deck Adventure. Even though the show was short-lived, he made an impression on Bravo and viewers because he was invited to replace Captain Lee on the main show, Below Deck. While on Below Deck Adventure, he showed he wasn't like a regular captain who wasn't involved in all the activities with the guests. He not only made the typical dinner with guests, but he also took the lead on bringing the guests to activities like rock climbing, parasailing, and bicycle adventures during their time in Norway. Besides being an excellent and adventurous person, he has had many years of experience that have prepared him to be in his position. He has had 30 years of experience in boats, a quality shown on the Below Deck because of the precise walkthroughs he would do before any charter.

While on the main show, he also showcased how much he trusts his crew and knows he doesn't have to be overbearing for them to learn and grow. This is an excellent quality for a captain because it'll let the crew shine and have their moments to make mistakes. He doesn't let mistakes linger or leave over the head of their crew. Instead, he guides and lets them know what they could have done to improve the situation. Even though he may be more laid back, he does know when he could be taken advantage of, and he doesn't take it lightly, as was shown in Season 11 with Bosun Ben Willoughby, who disrespected the captain by not taking care of his cabin. Captain Kerry may be new to the Bravo world, but he can do anything after showing he can replace Captain Lee.

3 Captain Glenn Shephard

Below Deck Sailing Yacht, Seasons 1-4

As one of the most different out of all the captains, Captain Glenn Shephard from Below Deck: Sailing Yacht has shown what a great leader he can be. The most significant difference between him and the other captains is his chilled-out attitude, which can connect with his crew more one-on-one. Even though there have only been three seasons of sailing yachts, Captain Glenn has shown he can pivot whenever necessary because, in this yacht, the main attraction is being able to sail, which the captain takes pride in. If the boat cannot sail, Glenn can pivot quickly and tell his crew they need to change plans for the guests.

Besides being a friendly and laid-back captain, he is also someone who doesn't involve himself with the drama that happens within the crew. He understands a separation needs to happen, and he doesn't have to be involved in everything. He has been able to build a very close relationship with his crew, which is why many of them have taken the chance to continue working with him even after the charter season is over; such is the case with lead deckhand Gary King, who has followed Captain Glenn as his deckhand since he came in on the second season of the show.

2 Captain Jason Chambers

Below Deck Down Under, Seasons 1 and 2

Looks, charm, and a great personality?! These qualities of Captain Jason Chambers not only make him one of the most underrated Bravolebrities but also the qualities of a great captain. Viewers met him when Below Deck: Down Under premiered on Peacock, and everyone quickly fell in love with the captain. Besides being great to look at, he has shown he is a great leader by being a very hands-on captain with his crew. He constantly thinks about how to help his crew grow and become better in their jobs, but he also cares for them professionally and personally.

During Season 2 of Below Deck: Down Under, there was a situation with his bosun Luke Jones, who was getting too close with, stew Margot Sisson; things escalated, and it could be seen he was about to try to take advantage of Margot, but thankfully, production was quick during this situation on recognizing she was in danger and separated them. Captain Jason was made aware of the problem and handled it in the way a captain should handle it. He not only made sure that Luke was fired, but after holding a meeting with the crew, he made sure they all understood what consent meant and wanted his crew to feel safe, "We had an incident last night, and I want to stress that this is a place where we respect each other. Our cabin is our safety zone. That door is our boundary. That door is not to be opened unless it is consensual. To walk into someone else's room without consent indecent is my limit." He prioritizes his crew's safety. After hearing stewardess Laura Bileskalne make horrible comments about Luke's situation and making another crew member uncomfortable, Captain Jason fired her before she could make things worse on the boat. How he handled this gave him praise from his crew, and viewers' respect for him grew tenfold.

1 Captain Lee Rosbach

Below Deck, Seasons 1-8 and 10

The Stud of the Sea Captain Lee Rosbach is the person who started it all and has shown how his many years in yachting have paid off because of what a great legacy he has left on Below Deck. He was the OG captain on the main show and has been through many different crew members throughout the years who have seen his work ethic firsthand. He can be a rigorous person, but by being like this, he knows how to control his crew if they start to act out a little. He also recognizes how great they can all be at work. Even though he showed he was a great captain, someone who helped him during his time on the show was Chief Stew Kate Chastain, who was his right-hand woman for many years. He helped Kate become one of the franchise's best chief stews by always being with her throughout her career, and even after she left the show, her relationship with Captain Lee grew even more. His crew also has great respect for him, and they always trust his decisions. Even though he may be strict, they know he does things for the best of the boat.

Besides being one of the most trusted captains, viewers miss the one-liners he would throw throughout the show whenever he would be frustrated. No one can forget his saying, "I'm madder than a pissed-on chicken," it may not make sense whenever he says his Captain Lee isms, but they made him a fan favorite. Captain Lee may not be on the franchise anymore, and there is a void left since he left, but he has left the franchise in good hands with all the captains that have come in after him.

