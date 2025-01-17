Below Deck is Bravo's most grueling workplace reality series. The servers and bartenders of Vanderpump Rules and Southern Hospitality might understand some of the stewards' pain, and the glamorous cast of Million Dollar Listing would understand the strains of dealing with high-end picky clientele. But no other Bravo-lebrities are also stuck on a boat with their often challenging co-stars after working with them at close-quarters for long shifts each day.

With such challenging and strenuous working conditions, and with the glamorous super-yachting lifestyle to tempt them to misbehavior, there are pretty frequent turnarounds throughout the Below Deck franchise. Whether it comes from bad behavior, personal drama, or sheer exhaustion, these abrupt departures, often mid-season, contribute to the drama on each series, as the remaining crew need to scramble to fill-in sudden gaps, and the captains have to quickly find qualified replacements. With all the natural turnaround that comes with the strenuous positions on board, the frequent cast shake-ups can alter the course of more than just one charter trip, even shifting the mood for an entire season. Here are the 10 worst cast shake-ups in the Below Deck franchise history, ranked.

Below Deck Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date July 1, 2013 Cast Lee Rosbach , Kate Chastain , Eddie Lucas , Rachel Hargrove , Ben Robinson , Ashton Pienaar , Fraser Olender , Rhylee Gerber Seasons 11 Creator(s) Mark Cronin Writers Mark Cronin Streaming Service(s) Bravo , Peacock Franchise(s) Below Deck Main Genre Reality Expand

10 When Captain Glenn Shepard Fired Deckhand Emma Crouch

'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' - Season 5

Image via Bravo

In Season 5 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht, Captain Glenn Shepard was faced with the tough decision of firing deckhand Emma Crouch from her position on the Parsifal III. It became clear that first mate Gary King wasn't happy with Crouch's performance when he complained to the Captain about what he saw as her lack of initiative. Shepard gave Crouch a tough but fair assessment of her performance, which came as a shock to the tearful deckhand.

As Shepard attempted to reassure her that she could pick up more skills as she continued her career, Crouch interrupted to say, respectfully, that she no longer wished to continue the conversation as she perceived the Captain had "obviously made [his] mind up." After taking a few moments to collect herself, she returned to finish the conversation before heading to her bunk and filling in her bunkmate Daisy Kelliher. The rest of the crew appeared shocked at the news, and fellow deckhand Keith Allen expressed mixed emotions between the shock of hearing the news and the guilt that he had not been able to say goodbye.

9 When Captain Kerry Titheradge Fired Chef Anthony Iracane

'Below Deck' - Season 11