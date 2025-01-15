We all have fantasized about living that vacation of a lifetime aboard a yacht that's featured on Below Deck and one of its many spin-offs. While the show is typically known for featuring charter guests who are simple people who can afford the adventure, sometimes, Below Deck will gift viewers with a special guest who is a little more well-known.

Across the flagship series and its spin-offs, there have been an assortment of celebrity charter guests. Whether they are the primary guests or just along for the ride, these celebrities bring an extra little pizzazz to the episodes. Some celebrities have been as sweet as a peach. Others, well, they're just a rotten apple. Here are ten of the most iconic celebrity charter guests from Below Deck.

10 Detox

'Below Deck Sailing Yacht'

Known for her two appearances in the finals of RuPaul's Drag Race, Detox took some time to herself for a little rest and relaxation as she joined the Parsifal III for an adventure in Ibiza. Bringing along a group of her best Judys, Detox brought an energy the crew on Below Deck Sailing Yacht are not always used to. With that big drag energy now on board, Detox's appearance is not necessarily remembered for her but for the people who joined her. The charter guests included an adult film director and her fellow drag queen friend, Lola LeCroix.

Yes, there are expectations when you're charting a luxury yacht, but some individuals take it too far. Chef Cloyce Martin should never have used a knife used for cutting an onion to cut fresh fruit, but Lola LeCroix should never have accused the taste to be that of garlic. Fix those taste buds, diva! But when it came to dinner, and Lola was unsatisfied with the croquettes, or "cheese sticks in ball form," perhaps this trip was a little too luxurious for the drag queen. To be fair, the meal was being prepared by a 22-year-old whom the charter guests mocked as a teenager who was about to get grounded.

9 Justin Guarini

'Below Deck Sailing Yacht'

Justin Guarini has come a long way since losing to Kelly Clarkson on American Idol. He's had a brilliant stage career with multiple Broadway shows under his belt. And now, he's had a chance to return to reality television as a guest of the primaries during Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4. During an adventure in Croatia, it took some time for Guarini to get his sea legs as he infamously spilled his drink on the stairs of Parsifal III.

He also complimented Chef Ileisha Dell's meals, calling them "out of this world." But Guarini's appearance on the show was accompanied by a beautiful first for BDSY. The primary charter guests, Kim and Ian, invited the entire crew to eat with the guests for a family-style dinner service. It was an incredible moment as they felt it important to treat the crew with this opportunity, which is something that is very uncommon in the world of yachting. It was certainly a dinner the crew will never forget.

8 Alexis Bellino

'Below Deck'

Alexis Bellino made a splash on The Real Housewives of Orange County, but it was her appearance on Below Deck that got the word chatting. Especially the crew aboard the motor yacht Valor. Her time in Phuket, Thailand was memorable not because she took in the sights. No, no. It was because of her overtly public displays of affection with her then-boyfriend Andy Bohn.

They were very much in love, and she was making it very well known that she was doing just fine post-divorce. Listen, it was their trip to do as they wish, but it was a bit much, especially for the crew. Chief Stew Kate Chastain thought they took it a bit overboard. As she said, "She just got divorced, and I don't know if she's trying to prove it to her ex or her friends that she is doin' fine! But you can be doin' fine without having a tongue down your throat."

7 Heather Gay

'Below Deck Adventure'

Below Deck Adventure may be remembered for its single season, but in their single season, the crew of the Mercury certainly had fun in the fjords. With adventure the focal point of this season, Below Deck Adventure had one famous face join them in Norway. The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Heather Gay took her friends along with her for an adventure like no other.

While her cousin and fellow RHOSLC star Whitney Rose couldn't join her, she was joined by "Friend of" Angie Harrington. As someone who loves to have fun, Gay and her friends leaped into the action, which included helmets and harnesses as they ziplined during an off-yacht excursion. She truly loved her time exploring the Nordic coastline. And we loved seeing her!