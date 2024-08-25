The Below Deck guests are part of the franchise charm, but some visitors had obscene demands and left a poor impression on both the crew and the viewer's minds. In every charter season, the yachties entertain a handful of guests. They do their best to always say “yes” on a super yacht, no matter the request. Whether the guests want a stripper, a ten-course meal, or a blowout on the beach, the Below Deck crew members often find a way to make their dreams come true.

And yet, some guests were insatiable, requesting more demands than their presence sheets listed. Others had a nasty attitude and disregarded critical superyacht safety rules. Some guests even destroyed property on the yacht, making the crew's job even more difficult than it already was and upsetting the Captain. Here are some of the most troublesome guests and what they did to earn their villainous title within the franchise.

10 Timothy Sykes

Season 2

Usually, charter guests expect a seven-star luxury service when they board a superyacht. Others expect a typical day just on the ocean. While Timothy Sykes may not have had many outrageous demands, complaining and returning almost every meal was certainly annoying. Especially since those gourmet meals were traded for something more traditional, like chicken tenders for his girlfriend. The food wasn't the only problem for this guest.

The Wi-Fi was inconsistent, making it difficult for him to work as a day trader on the yacht. Snorkeling and half-underwater lunches are not for everyone. However, what particularly made Timothy a villain in the franchise was waving an envelope full of cash in front of Captain Lee Rosbach's face and then removing 5 grand from it, leaving the Below Deck crew with only a 17-thousand dollar tip.

9 Steve Bradley

Season 3

According to the various Below Deck members, drunk and handsy charter guests are part of the yachting experience. Unrealistic expectations are also part of the yachting charm. Sometimes, guests are all of the above. Steve Bradley appeared in Season 3 with some crazy demands, like a foam party when the weather wasn't suitable.

He also made inappropriate comments about how the stewardesses should wear a bikini. It turned out that ‘Uncle’ Steve was totally harmless and just liked to go buck wild on vacation. He appeared later in the series with similar demands, but since the crew already knew him, the second time around wasn't as uncomfortable.

8 Charles Yim

Season 6

Sometimes influencers, clout chasers, or other reality stars will join the series, and they would also like to carve out memorable moments with the franchise. In Season 6, fellow reality star Charles Yim joined the superyacht. The trip was for both work and fun, but the Below Deck cast members were uncomfortable with how much time the guests spent on their devices.

To make the situation worse, when steward Caroline Bedol went to clean the suites, she found a used condom on the nightstand. The string of surprises continued as, later on, the crew also claimed the guests were having sex on the deck, and they could see it all on the cameras. While his group may have been boring compared to the other guests, his lack of regard for privacy or the crew members' jobs certainly earned him a villainous title.

7 Michael Blackton

Season 7

‘Uncle’ Steve and his flirtatious ways may have been harmless, but the same cannot be said for the other guests. Michael Blackton would appear in Season 7 and develop a liking for stew Simone Mashile. This wasn't the first time she'd encountered flirty charter guests, but this quest would be the hardest to fend off.

She tried to avoid his advances and maintain a level of professionalism, but Michael wasn't taking no for an answer. The flirtatious behavior was beginning to escalate, making everyone, especially Simone uncomfortable. As a result, Chief Stew Kate Chastain had no choice but to keep Simone separated from Michael to make sure she was safe for the rest of the trip.

6 Chelsea Gonella

Season 9

This guest baffled everyone on the boat, especially Chef Rachel Hargrove. In Season 9, charter guest Chelsea Gonella would board the superyacht with a broken jaw. Her mouth was wired shut and, as a result, she couldn't eat solids. This meant that the Below Deck Chef needed to blend every meal. While the other guests were eating delicacies like lobster on perfectly plated dishes, Chelsea was sucking it up through a straw.

To make matters worse, though, she never seemed satisfied. She was still hungry and stressed the Chef out even more. At one point, the other guests refused to eat until Chelsea had her meal. Ultimately, no one, especially Rachel, could understand why she wouldn't reschedule the vacation like a “normal person.” In the end, they were left with a measly 22 thousand dollar tip, piercing Rachel's already broken heart even more.

5 Krystal Bradley

Season 6

This spot goes to another guest in Season 6. When the crew received the preference sheets, they thought this trip was going to be a fun little girl's adventure. They would soon realize that Krystal Bradley was one of their worst nightmares. Krystal, like many of the other guests, was overly demanding. That wasn't the main issue, though. Krystal also had a knack for laying hands on other people when she was intoxicated.

First, she got into a fight at the dinner table. Then she passed out, which was a blessing for everyone because her friends left her there, knocked out. They later returned to help her to her room, but Krystal had other plans and responded by punching her friend in the face. What made their stay even worse was how she acted like nothing happened the next day once she sobered up.

4 Brandy Bock Tott

Season 7

It's not uncommon for the Below Deck stars and guests to let loose while vacationing on a superyacht. It's also common for guests to enjoy alcohol, or even request to have a drink in their hand at all times. Brandy Bock Tott from Season 7 was on another level, though. It was obvious that the charter guests were partying before they arrived, as Brandy showed up on the yacht incredibly wasted.

Her intoxication levels were already worrisome for the crew, especially since she was either sleeping off the liquor or drinking wine and mimosas nonstop. However, their charter got worse after she passed out on an excursion. To make matters worse, her group of friends seemed unbothered and barely gave Brandy a second glance. As a result, the Below Deck crew was left to tend to the passed-out drunken guest, only to find out that she had been drinking champagne every day for two weeks before her arrival.

3 Delores Flora

Season 8

The Captain and the Below Deck crew do their best to give the guests whatever they want. No request is too big or too small. While they try to make sure all guests are satisfied, they have to prioritize safety above all. They are at sea, surrounded by predators, after all. Unfortunately, though, Delores Flora from Season 8 didn't seem to get the memo. Like many of the other guests, Delores got way too drunk and struggled to hold her liquor. After a few drinks, she was ready to party, which meant she wanted to jump off the boat late at night.

Captain Lee wasn't convinced the waters were safe enough, so he told the guests no. Delores thought she was above all because she jumped in, anyway. Captain Lee was irate and ready to cancel the entire charter. The crew had to take turns watching her room to make sure she didn't escape again. In the morning, Captain Lee decided it wasn't fair to punish the entire charter group, so he only made Delores go home. Delores wasn't finished leaving her final impression, though. On the way out, Delores jumped off the tender boat that was bringing her back to shore, ultimately proving Captain Lee made the right call.

2 Justin Richards

Season 9

Sometimes, guests are rude to the workers and make their jobs more difficult. While it's not always appropriate, rude guests, especially when intoxicated, comes with the Below Deck territory. However, Justin Richards from Season 9, took it way too far. On the first night, most of the guests had gone to bed, except for Justin and a female guest. They were drinking and arguing, but at some point, their argument became a little too intense.

Both guests were beyond drunk and were crossing into belligerent. The crew tried to step in and smooth over the situation and suggested that maybe it was bedtime. Justin wasn't pleased. So instead of going to bed, he told Chief Stew Heather Chase to “go f**” herself and "Go throw yourself off the boat.” Captain Lee wasn't happy at all and was ready to cancel the charter trip.

1 Karan Bakshi

Season 10

Some guests were never satisfied, no matter how hard the Below Deck crew worked. This was the case for Season 10 guest, Karan Bakshi. Karan boarded the superyacht with his family and a list of outrageous demands. One request in particular was to have hookah-friendly smoking spots. Fraser Olender and the interior crew made it happen, but that didn't stop the guests from pushing their limits.

They still tried to light up the hookah inside, almost causing a fire. They partied on the deck until 5am, making second stew Alyssa Humber stayed up all night with them. After they left, interim Captain Sandy Yawn realized they had broken property on the yacht and left burn holes. To top it all off, their tip was a measly 20 thousand, despite the crew going above and beyond in ways they had never before.

