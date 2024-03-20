The Big Picture Chief Stews like Kate Chastain keeps Below Deck exciting with vibrant personalities and skills.

Fans have seen stews rise to become chief stews, like Aesha Scott and Fraser Olender.

The chief stew is essential to the success of the franchise, serving as the lifeline of the charter season.

While the captain may be steering the boat, it's the chief stew that keeps the yacht going! On Below Deck and its various spin-offs, fans have always taken a liking to Chief Stew. Whether it's figuring out how to make the impossible possible or handling the worst of the worst guests, the chief stew keeps Below Deck exciting. Some of the best in the reality show franchise have included Kate Chastain, Aesha Scott, and Fraser Olender. Their vibrancy and skills have kept viewers coming back for more, and dreaming of a chance to attend one of their amazing yacht parties!

Since the flagship series debuted on Bravo in 2013, Below Deck has been a fans' chance to get an inside glimpse of work life on the high seas. Spawning four spin-off series, Below Deck has been sailing strong as one of the top franchises on the network. Each series follows a crew of yachties as they spend a season chartering the highfalutin through exotic and picturesque locales. Displaying the on and off the super yacht antics, fans have fallen in love with the various cast members who have brought their work to the screen. Each charter features a captain who leads the crew. The exterior team comprises a bosun, sometimes a first officer, and a handful of deckhands. In the interior, the team comprises a series of stewardesses or stewards, led by the chief stewardess, lovably known as the chief stew. Throughout the various series of Below Deck, fans often have found their closest bond to the chief stew as they tend to be the most hands-on with the charter guests, handling their wild and outlandish requests. As proven season after season, a good chief stew keeps the ship's sanity and the program sailing. And it seems the chief stews with the longest tenures have stood the test of time thanks to their rapport with both the crew and the guests, all while maintaining a confident and professional demeanor.

Below Deck Follows the crew of a multi million dollar charter boat in the Caribbean. Release Date July 1, 2013 Creator Mark Cronin Cast Lee Rosbach , Kate Chastain , Eddie Lucas , Ben Robinson , Ashton Pienaar Main Genre Reality-TV Seasons 11

Kate Chastain Is the Gold Standard of Chief Stews Across 'Below Deck'

Even though Captain Lee Rosbach has been the longest-lasting cast member in the Below Deck cinematic universe, it is Kate Chastain who has seemingly been the face of the franchise. And for good reason! Joining the crew during Below Deck Season 2, Kate didn't necessarily have big shoes to fill. Like any great reality television program, the first season of the franchise had some major growing pains to overcome. As viewers had to learn just how life on a super yacht works, they were introduced to a cast of characters that were tasked to balance work and filming a reality show. In Season 1, fans saw the interior led by Adrienne Gang, who spent the season struggling to cement power among her team and bond with the rest of the yachties. She was super serious and often lacked a personal connection. In the real world, she would likely be a top tier hire, but she just didn't click for the program. For Season 2, she was replaced with Kate, and while it took some time for her to grow a working relationship with Captain Lee and Chef Ben Robinson, fans were taken by her snark and her ability to keep things exciting. Maybe she didn't always do things appropriately. Just look back at the "rocket ship" blanket. What she did was keep things entertaining for the guests and the fans.

Kate Chastain has become the gold standard for Chief Stews on Below Deck, no matter which version. Though she has passed her stripes over to new stews, Kate was a part of the flagship program from Season 2 through Season 7. Season after season, Kate has had a revolving door of stews working for her. And not all of them were the best. Kate was determined to be a professional manager, even if her employees could not work at her standards. Kate has had some gold star stews. While she did have a rocky start with Amy Johnson on Below Deck Season 2, they were a formidable pair a season later. Emily Warburton-Adams was a saint for Kate during Season 4. Despite some distractions during Season 5, Brianna Adekeye was the dream 2nd Stew for Kate. But her greatest bond was with a male stew on Season 6, Josiah Carter, who was a professionally trained butler. But for every Amy, Emily, Brianna, or Josiah, Kate suffered with some drama queens. It seems that for every good stew, there was one bad stew on the interior. How Kate was able to keep sane while handling Rocky Dakota in Season 3 is anybody's guess. Had there not been so much drama with the sudden crew turnaround,

Kate Had Run-insWith both Crew and Guests

Rocky would likely have been fired. Instead, Kate bit her tongue as best she could while Rocky stepped in as chef, pouring grenadine on oysters, becoming a boy magnet, toying with ever-so-sweet Emile Kotze, and being a homewrecker to fan favorite Eddie Lucas' relationship. Season 5 was a season of unfortunate mistakes, as a good portion of the crew lacked experience. And such was the case with Jennifer Howell. Jen, a wonderful mother, was quite lazy and did nothing but irk Kate, who was forced to micromanage everything Jen needed to do. With Josiah being a near-perfect employee for Kate, she had trouble with 3rd Stew Caroline Bedol. Between her bed rest due to her foot injury and giving a two-day notice that turned into a few hours, Caroline was more of a burden and couldn't handle the pressure. Sadly for Kate, Caroline was replaced by Laura Betancourt, who was nothing but a know-it-all and tried to go toe-to-toe with Kate, who immediately put her in her place. Her previous Chief Stew status was nothing on Kate. No matter who Kate had on her team, she managed to succeed, charter after charter. Captain Lee adored Kate, trusting her with everything that needed to be done.

Whether it was the Caribbean or Tahiti, Kate was faced with some of the most incredulous charter guests. And some of those guests came back for more! Part of why these wealthy guests had a desire to return was the experience on board. Their onboard experience can only be credited to the work that Kate and her various teams provided. Oftentimes, she was able to make the impossible possible. One of the most prominent recurring guests was the infamous Dean Slover. Of course, Kate and Mr. Slover came to form their love-hate bond thanks to her phallic-shaped folded blanket on his bed. While Captain Lee was furious and was fearful that it would lead to a reduced tip, Dean Slover was a lover of the joke, and expected an artistic gift on his bed during every charter he was on. He became her charter soulmate as they developed a shorthand.

Unlike Chef Ben who was always receiving a lashing due to the specifically timed meals. Parties are essential on charters. Most of the time they were reasonable, but when the foam wasn't foaming, Kate had to make it up. His appearance in Season 3 was a headache for the crew, so when his name came up during the Season 6 preference sheet meeting, Kate was already prepared. Despite that, his rowdy and demanding behavior resulted in another problematic trip. His flirtatious nature went beyond appropriate, and Kate sadly let her stew stay in the line of fire. No matter what, she's Kate the Great! And Below Deck fans were saying," we told you so," after her two-season star turn on The Traitors.

Fans Have Watched Stews Turn Into Chief Stews Before Their Eyes

Rising in the ranks is true in any industry. Not every chief stew starts on Below Deck in the top position. Fans have been allowed to watch some of their favorites develop on the show, and turn into stews before their eyes as they are hired as chief stews on future seasons, or even future franchises! One of the absolute fan-favorite cast members in the Below Deck cinematic universe is Aesha Scott. The bubbly and high-energy New Zealander first came to fame in the fourth season of Below Deck Mediterranean. She was a hard worker, dedicated to her craft. However she did find love on the open seas. And when trouble was bubbling under the water in Season 5, Aesha was called in to serve as a replacement. As a fan favorite, Aesha was tapped to lead her own Below Deck spin off, serving as the chief stew for seasons 1 and 2 of Below Deck Down Under.

Now at the top of the Stew food chain, Aesha, once again, proved why she is one of the most beloved yachties in Below Deck history. Aesha was personable with everyone, even if she had a troublemaker in the galley with Chef Ryan McKeown. Her bond with Captain Jason Chambers mirrored the close bond Kate Chastain had with Captain Lee. Fans often speculated a budding romance between Aesha and Captain Jason. It was a relationship they wanted to ship off the ship. Aesha was a team player and encouraged the best from her team. She was so strong at her job, she even brilliantly trained a future chief stew, Tumi Mhlongo, who would journey over to Below Deck Mediterranean for Season 8. Though unlike Aesha, Tumi was much stricter, turning off some Below Deck fans in the process.

Below Deck reflects the real world of yachting, displaying what life aboard a yacht might be like in the real world. In general, gender roles play greatly into the employment of certain positions in the yachting industry. On Below Deck Mediterranean, Captain Sandy Yawn was the ferocious first female captain in the Below Deck franchise. She came in with a purpose, to prove that it doesn't have to be in a male-dominated position. While Below Deck did have male stewards, history was made during Season 10 when Fraser Olender became the first male chief stew. And he has proven that he is the official new face of the flagship franchise. Originally joining the crew as a second stew during Season 9, Fraser proved his worth and his ability, so that Captain Lee invited him to serve as the chief stew on the St. David. As fans remember, Captain Lee had a difficult tenth season as he struggled with some severe nerve issues. He had to temporarily leave the charter season to get better. And who better to serve as his substitute than Captain Sandy?

Even though both Captain Sandy and Fraser were groundbreaking when it came to historic hires for Below Deck, they were at odds often during her tenure. She even broke him down to the point where he seemed like a sad puppy trying to do right. Despite that, Fraser was a seasoned professional and ensured that his guests had the best experiences possible. Fraser has an impeccable work ethic, yet still finds a way to entertain himself and his fellow crew. His bond with Chef Rachel Hargrove and stew Haley De Sola Pinto always found a way to let steam off, enjoying the experience in the process. He may not be as strict as Kate was, but like Kate, he's had some terrible stews under him. He somehow managed to handle the mess that was Camille Lamb and Alissa Humber drama during Season 10. For Below Deck, Season 11 was a major transition season as it marked the first season without Captain Lee fully at the helm. Captain Kerry Titheradge transitioned over from Below Deck Adventure to take over. With a new captain, it made sense that Fraser returned as Chief Stew. Below Deck is in more than capable hands with Fraser Olender. His legacy is just beginning.

Below Deck is a beloved Bravo series. And it's thanks to some of the brilliant characters the fans have met along the way. In the history of the franchise, there have been many more other Chief Stews that have been monumental and could easily be discussed in this article. Good thing that the franchise isn't going anywhere anytime soon! Without a great Chief Stew, the charter season would fail. And with a failed season, comes a bad season on Below Deck. The chief stew is the lifeline of the franchise.

