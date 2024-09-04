Below Deck has shared the beauty and splendor of working on a luxury yacht. At times, it's the perfect life, but it's not always the easiest job. Especially working on deck. Some individuals excel. Others have crashed and burned. Lying on your resume is not going to get you far in the yachting industry. Below Deck had some wild deckhands who just couldn’t do the job. Sometimes, even putting the boat at risk. These are the deckies who are considered the worst of the worst.

With five series within the Below Deck franchise, Below Deck has been one of Bravo's biggest properties since 2013. Showcasing the fun balanced with work life on board the world's most incredible yachts, Below Deck has kept viewers glued to their screens season after season.

10 Danny Zureikat

'Below Deck Mediterranean' Season 1

Image via Bravo

Some individuals go above and beyond their job description. And that is fine. When it's warranted. For Below Deck Mediterranean's Danny Zureikat, it was just too much. Everyone on the crew knew Danny was a good kid, he just wasn't meant to work on a megayacht.

Danny was the kind of person who wanted everybody to like him, even an attractive charter guest who miraculously and suddenly fell in love with. When he got a little too close, posing in photos with her and writing her a love note, he was reprimanded. He was warned about boundaries, but he defied those orders from Captain Mark Howard. He had his phone taken away while on charter, and made enemies with his fellow deckhands and Chief Stew Hannah Ferrier. Danny was ultimately let go in quite a tearful goodbye. As much as he meant well, he simply was not cut out for this life.

9 James Hough

'Below Deck' Season 8

Image via Bravo

James Hough was the flirt of Below Deck Season 8. As one of the attractive men aboard My Seanna, he was able to catch the eye of second stew Elizabeth Frankini. The two engaged in a bit of a flirtmance that ultimately distracted her to the point that Captain Lee Rosbach allowed Chief Stew Francesca Rubi to fire her.

Elizabeth blamed almost everyone else, but she might have been right that had it not been for James, she might have lasted until the season ended. James wasn't the most beloved by his fellow deckhands, causing him to think about leaving the season early. James was fine at his job, he just became a problem for everybody else.

8 Dane Jackson

'Below Deck' Season 3

Image via Bravo

Dane Jackson used to hold the title of the shortest tenure of a deckhand, but that honor was recently taken from him. Dane was one of the more controversial deckhands on Below Deck. Dane seemed to forget that his job was to remain professional while off the ship, and no matter what, they were still employees and represented the yacht.

Despite being a replacement deckhand, his job security was still at risk. He was a disruption to the crew through his drunken antics in the crew mess. During a crew excursion on an island, Dane continued his drunken antics and became unsafe to be around. Boson Eddie Lucas had to step in to reprimand Dane, which led to Captain Rosbach firing him the next day. Dane was there for a good time, not a long time.

7 Shane Coopersmith

'Below Deck' Season 8

Image via Bravo

When you earn the nickname Sunshine, normally it wouldn't be a bad thing. For Shane Coopersmith, it was used derogatory due to his positive demeanor. Being outgoing and positive didn't translate to his work onboard My Seanna. The Below Deck deckhand had a nonchalant aura, often found relaxing while the other deckhands were working hard.

While Shane always thrived at implementing the criticism to do better, it just didn't pan out. After sleeping past his alarm, Sunshine was let go by Captain Rosbach and Boson Lucas. They felt it was better to find someone else to take his spot. Shane was a really great person, but he just didn't gel with the rest of the crew.

6 Rhylee Gerber

'Below Deck' Seasons 6 and 7

Image via Bravo

With a fiery persona, Rhylee Gerber tried her best to get along with the boys. Unfortunately, that didn't necessarily happen. Some Below Deck fans might consider Rhylee misunderstood, but if you ask her coworkers, she was just a nuisance. Having prior experience as a captain on a fishing boat in Alaska, she was willing to get herself dirty with boys, but the yachting industry unfortunately became much more challenging.

During Season 6, she clashed with the first Boson of the season, Chandler Brooks. She was constantly at odds with Ashton Pienaar. This proved problematic when she was asked back as a replacement deckhand in the middle of the season under the guidance of Boson Ashton Pienaar. Ashton warned his crew about Rhylee, which caused immediate tension and strife. Rhylee may have had a strong work ethic, but her temper always got the best of her.

5 Peter Hunziker

'Below Deck Mediterranean' Season 5

Image via Bravo

As a deckhand, Peter Hunziker was fine. However, Peter was known for making inappropriate comments towards his female coworkers. Boson Malia White was forced to endure him calling her "sweetheart" constantly. He was told to stop, but he didn't comprehend why it was a problem.

He was uncomfortably flirting with Chief Stew Bugsy Drake. But for Peter Hunziker, his Below Deck Mediterranean experience was shortened not by action on board, but by a social media post during the season. While Season 5 was in the middle of airing, a racist and misogynistic post resurfaced that caused Bravo and the show's production company to immediately fire him. He was edited out of the show, though he could occasionally be seen in the background of some shots.

4 Tom Pearson

'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' Season 3

Image via Bravo

Tom Pearson was really sweet. He wanted to prove his work while on Below Deck Sailing Yacht. Unfortunately, one crucial mistake cost him his job. With a resume that was perfect for the position, Parsifal III was his first time working on a ship of this magnitude.

After partying a bit too hard, Tom didn't have the best first impression. He tried to redeem himself, but after allowing the anchor to drag during an overnight watch, Captain Glenn Shephard had no other choice but to fire him. Tom understood his error and understood why he was let go. Tom may be one of the few individuals on this list that might actually deserve a second chance.

3 Trevor Walker

'Below Deck' Season 4

Image via Bravo

Trevor Walker was too big for his britches. The former Paul Mitchell hair model came to Below Deck with an ego and an attitude, putting off all of his coworkers. When he first arrived on the motoryacht Valour, he was hired as the senior deckhand and second engineer. By the end of episode two, Trevor was demoted.

His inability to connect with the rest of the crew made him quite problematic as a worker. The dynamic was turbulent. Following a night out that led to excessive drinking and horrible behavior, the demoted deckhand was let go by Captain Rosbach. With his dismissal, the energy onboard quickly changed for the better.

2 Kyle Dickard

'Below Deck Adventure' Season 1

Image via Bravo

For whatever reason, Below Deck Adventure never took off compared to the other spin-offs. The series, which was located in the stunning locales of Norway, took the formula of the flagship series but with an entirely new crew. One of whom was hot-headed deckhand Kyle Dickard. Like many others before him, Kyle was focused more on the fun rather than the work.

Having spent much of his time trying to have a fling with stew Kasie Faddah in front of charter guests. During crew nights out, Kyle's disruptive and aggressive behavior irked everyone. With living quarters so tight, Kyle also happened to be a terrible cabinmate. Deckhand Nathan Morley attempted to address the problems, but Kyle threatened to physically attack him. This was the final straw for Captain Kerry Titheridge, who fired Kyle immediately.

1 Andrew Sturby

'Below Deck' Season 2

Image via Bravo

Andrew Sturby set a president on Below Deck: don't lie on your resume! Not everyone heeded that advice, but Andrew was the first example of how dangerous being a deckhand can be if you don't know what you're doing. Andrew was a bit of a goofy guy. He wasn't always the most professional, but he seemed like a fun person to be around. That's all well and good, but when you're not performing up the standard of the boat, your integrity as an employee will be called into question.

For Andrew, his poor performance caused Captain Rosbach to have to take a peek at his resume. What was discovered was that his resume had been largely embellished. Captain Lee is a professional but also wants to help individuals learn and grow. He gave Andrew a second chance to redeem himself. He just failed, putting the boat at risk. And thus, he was given the infamous plane ticket home. It's one thing to come in green and learn, but for Andrew, it would essentially be having to learn it all in the big leagues. It became a liability. This was not the place to learn everything.

