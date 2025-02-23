On paper, inviting a Sous Chef to help in the galley of a superyacht is a brilliant idea. But that experiment seemed to be a big old dumpster fire. The timing was not on Chef Tzarina Mace-Ralph or Sous Chef Anthony Bird’s side on Below Deck Down Under Season 3. Being thrust into a high-stress situation of preparing a maggot-infested galley befitting charter number one was going to be difficult. But when both members of the team had their guards up and were unwilling to work as a team, disaster was inevitable.

Yes, Cheffy should have utilized Anthony better. Yes, Anthony should have disclosed his frustration in a productive manner. But when you openly look for a job and jump ship, Captain Jason Chambers was left with no other decision than to fire him on the spot. There was great potential for the young Brit, but his pride prevented him from growing.

The Galley Was Heating Up