The Big Picture Captain Jason Chambers handled inappropriate behavior on the show with empathy and zero tolerance.

The incidents on Below Deck Down Under showcased the importance of consent and boundaries.

Fans have praised Captain Jason's moral compass, urging everyone to learn from mistakes and move on.

Bravo TV has a vast array of successful reality shows under its belt. Of course, Real Housewives and Vanderpump Rules have been monopolizing mainstream media, with salacious tales of scandal and titillation: #Scandoval anyone? And who doesn’t love Southern Charm and related shows Summer House and Winter House? But what about the other series that sometimes slip under the radar and very rarely make it to mainstream news? Below Deck has been a Bravo staple for many years now. First, we had the original Below Deck, premiering in 2013, with iconic silver fox Captain Lee Rosbach, aka "The Stud of The Seas." This was then followed in 2016 by Below Deck Mediterranean, with the inimitable Captain Sandy at the helm. We’ve also experienced a little overland drama with Below Deck Adventure in 2022, and let’s not forget Below Deck Sailing Yacht in 2020. But one show that seems to have slipped under the sonar a little and which is worth sounding the horn for is another of the BD spin-offs: Below Deck Down Under.

The show premiered in March 2022 and gave viewers an insight into the beautiful Australian coastal waters and marine life. Locations traveled to include the stunning Whitsunday Islands, a complete paradise! However, something else nice to look at caught the audience’s attention too, by way of the man in charge, Captain Jason Chambers. It’s not hard to see why--the captain is tall, handsome, charming, and diplomatic, a keen diver and devoted father to his young daughter Saskia, aka Sassy. Stewards on the boat were giddy in his presence too. Yet despite having model looks, Capt. Chambers showed himself to be extremely down to earth and with a great moral compass.

There are Many Dramatic Moments on 'Below Deck Down Under'

A memorably shocking moment on the show was when deckhand Luke Jones was actively pursuing stew Margot Sisson. One night off on board, after an evening of crew drinking, Margot headed to bed to rest as she was tired and wanted to sleep. Shocking footage showed Luke stripping naked and climbing into bed with a passed-out Margot, who was completely unaware of what was happening. Breaking the "fourth wall" as a matter of urgency, the crew intervened. Luke tried to shut the camera person and producers out of the room, but fortunately, he was not successful. Upon hearing about what happened the next morning, Margot was understandably distressed. Viewers came out in support of Margot (and appalled at Luke’s behavior) but also applauded Captain Jason’s handling of the situation, along with the chief stew, Aesha Scott. The incident was triggering for Aesha who had experienced sexual assault previously, and Captain Chambers and her crewmates also rallied around her.

Chambers showed great empathy and leadership, firing Luke and supporting Margot through a dark and difficult time. He made it clear in no uncertain terms that a crew member’s door was their boundary and should not be crossed without explicit consent. This was also the case when, unbelievably, another crew member received unwanted advances from one of their team, on the same episode. This time it was a female overstepping the boundaries with her male counterpart, making him decidedly uncomfortable. Stewardess Laura Bileskalne was seen entering the room of cast member Adam Kodra and attempting to massage and kiss him, without his consent. Not only that, but she also came out in support of Luke and his actions, expressing sympathy for him and sadness that he had been fired.

Upon discovering what had happened, Captain Jason wasted no time in dismissing Laura from the boat also, showing a zero-tolerance policy for any kind of sexual misconduct and her insensitive behavior towards Margot. Since the episode aired, Laura has publicly apologized for her actions on her social media, whilst Luke has been less forthcoming, with a vague apology at best, though as shown on the show he did reach out to Margot via text. Despite this, Captain Jason has encouraged fans of the show not to write either off completely, still following Luke on social media and commenting positively on his posts, with the message seeming to be that everyone can make mistakes, the key is to learn from them and move on.

'Below Deck Down Under's' Crew Makes the Show Great

Chambers already had a fan base, his no-nonsense and sensitive approach to both incidents gained him many more and led fans to want to know more about him. Many flocked to his social media where he is pretty active on Instagram, posting updates about his travels, his outdoor pursuits, such as scuba diving, his paradise home/ rental in the Philippines, and time spent with his daughter. He is a keen proponent of "wellness" and extols the virtues of yoga and breathwork, perhaps helping him to maintain his calm, zen-like approach when dealing with dramas on the boat. Nevertheless, despite his chilled demeanor, Captain Jason has shown that he has a steadfast moral compass and that inappropriate behavior will not be tolerated in any circumstances -- and if it happens there will be serious consequences. It's an important message for all to take on board, no pun intended.

Of course, the show has many light-hearted, fun moments too, as well as plenty of crew and passenger-related drama! In one episode, Captain Jason had to navigate the boat into Cairns marina. Footage showed that back in 2019, due to a mechanical fault on the boat, Captain Jason had to crash full force into the very same marina. But, as ever, the captain handled the situation with grace. The same applied when it came to firing feisty chef Ryan McKeown who, despite creating top-class food for the guests, did not receive the same accolades when it came to his interpersonal skills, which created tension between him and other crew members, especially chief stew Aesha. The grace and charm of Captain Jason seemed to be lacking in Ryan when, after departing the boat and the show, he "mooned" at his former boss and the cameras.

For an all-around entertaining show covering team dynamics, travel, ethics and morality, and many highs and lows all captured on camera, be sure to tune into Below Deck Down Under.

Below Deck Down Under is available to stream on Peacock in the U.S.

