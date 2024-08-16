The Big Picture Captain Jason fired crew members for making unwanted advances, received praise for swift action.

After a particularly grueling and dark Below Deck Down Under Season 2, many are curious about what's going on with reality TV star Captain Jason Chambers. Last season, the series took on a tragic and uncomfortable storyline revolving around non-consensual physical contact. Halfway through Season 2, two crew members, bosun Luke Jones and Laura Bileskalne, were caught on camera making unwanted advances toward other crew members. Both instances required outside intervention and led to Captain Jason firing them. In the end, the team received praise for their swift action and the season continued to be an amazing addition to the Below Deck franchise. After the dark turn of events, New Zealander Luka Brunton took over Luke's spot and Jamie Neale took Laura's position.

The rest of the season would follow suit with Below Deck history, and be filled with hookups, arguments, and endless drama to keep viewers satisfied. However, between the response from the storyline and the long wait from Season 2, the possibility of a Season 3 return seemed miniscule. The longer the wait, the more silent the crew became and the harder to believe the series would return. The more extended break between seasons is causing a shift to focus on the crew and what they've been up to. Luckily though, since the season has ended, the popular Captain has stayed occupied while he waits to board the next superyacht. Along with some influential charity work, the Captain has been super busy, and here's what he's been up to.

Jason Chambers Was Working With a Nonprofit

When captains are not at sea, many are known for making public appearances and even volunteering their time. For example, Captain Sandy Yawn is a renowned public speaker who hopes to provide inspiring and courteous offerings of advice. In many of her speeches, she stresses the importance of not taking no for an answer, breaking barriers, and being a woman in a male-dominated industry. It seems that Captain Jason may have similar goals. With the series on hiatus, Captain Jason has kept himself engaged and dedicated as a public servant. One way he has kept occupied during the off-season was through volunteering efforts and working on nonprofit projects, specifically in Indonesia. Recently on Instagram, Captain Jason shared his collaboration efforts with Classroom of Hope, a charity for children's education. The stalwart Captain raised over $80,000, which was enough money to build two new schools in Indonesia.

In the videos, he can be seen interacting with the children, helping build the schools, and showcasing his pride in philanthropy. Between his efforts and collaboration with Classroom of Hope, Captain Jason made education more accessible for hundreds of young children. While helping third-world countries improve their education is important to the captain, that doesn't seem to be his only mission in Indonesia. His social media posts also highlight his time on conservation and safaris, while also expressing his "weekend mode" as he enjoyed off-charter water adventures. His Instagram also showcased him "rediscovering his heart" by engaging in a Balinese cleansing ritual by a Hindu priest. Ultimately, Captain Jason has become a major role model in the sea and philanthropy world. He's an inspiration to many people as he continues forth with his efforts to improve land and sea.

Captain Jason Hung Out With Scheana Shay From Vanderpump Rules

While being a captain and looking after a crew is a serious and demanding occupation, Jason isn't only about business. He certainly knows how to have fun and enjoy life. The captain showed off his charming personality in the franchise through his witty banter and friendly connection with Aesha Scott. He also showed how much fun he could have through something as small and silly as jumping in the water randomly. However, the Captain also knows how to switch it up and have fun off the superyacht as well. During the break from Season 2, Captain Jason was spotted at Universal Studios.

He wasn't alone though, because alongside him was Vanderpump Rules star and fellow Bravo TV co-star Scheana Shay. Scheana was there with her husband, New Zealander Brock Davies. Having a fellow Australian native was sure to make Jason more comfortable throughout their outing. At Universal, Captain Jason's kids and Scheana's daughter hung together, while she and her husband showed the Captain an amazing time. The post on Instagram is a highlight reel of their gathering, sandwiched between the Captain's adventures in Indonesia. While his time at Universal isn't highlighted on Instagram as much as the rest of his activities, it shows the Captain loves to play just as hard as he works.

Captain Jason Is Most Likely Preparing for Season 3

Aside from hanging out with fellow reality TV stars and volunteering his time, there's one particular Below Deck activity fans would likely be excited for: the return of season 3. While the Captain himself is tightlipped about the upcoming Below Deck Down Under Season 3, Noah Samton, the Senior VP of unscripted current production at NBCUniversal, announced the third season was currently filming. He also teased that Season 3 had a few new transformations underway that were sure to keep fans entertained. Noah's comment could be in reference to the new filming location, which is suspected to be in La Digue, Seychelles. According to the Below Deck subreddit, there have been various sightings of a film crew for an “unnamed boat show.” However, the crew sighted was claimed to have Below Deck franchise apparel.

Additionally, there have been various sightings of possible charter guests. For example, hairdresser Jessica Weldon was found on Instagram with photos tagged with the Seychelles location and a handful of posts on a yacht with a film crew. After a deep dive, her friend's list revealed she followed some of the Below Deck stars, and they followed her back. The same could be said for the founder of Luna Media Group, Nikita Sachdev's Instagram, along with her traveling companions. Along with the confirmation of Season 3 and the rumored sightings of charter guests, various Below Deck stars, such as Harry van Vliet and Chef Tzarina Mace-Ralph, were also believed to be involved with the filming of the new season. So while the Captain may not be giving much away, it might be safe to say that he's been behind the scenes filming for the show as well.

Overall, Season 2 ended almost a year ago. While normally the next season wouldn't take so long to air, that hasn't stopped the captain from being an involved and contributing member of society. It's obvious the Captain cares much about the environment too. In the last year, he's focused his efforts on enjoying life and making the world a better place. However, aside from volunteering his time in Indonesia, he was recently at the Bali Turtle Conservation farm in Balian, West Bali. The conservation was where he released baby Olive Ridley turtles into the sea. He has also been working on creating healthier products like sunscreen to help improve human skin while also boosting the marine ecosystem. In the end, Captain Jason has proven to be a valuable member of society and the Below Deck franchise and his return is highly awaited.

Below Deck Down Under is available to stream on Peacock in the U.S.

