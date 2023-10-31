The Big Picture The new season of Below Deck Down Under is receiving positive attention for breaking the fourth wall and prioritizing cast safety.

Captain Jason Chambers was praised for handling unconsented sexual advances on the show and was named a "Guardian" in Us Weekly's Reality Stars of the Year issue.

Laura Bileskalne, who was fired for inappropriate behavior, faced backlash on social media but believes she did nothing wrong and is using the attention to boost her career.

Season 2 of the Australian Bravo reality TV series Below Deck Down Under has been receiving loads of positive attention this month. People have been talking about different reasons why we have been loving the new season of Below Deck Down Under. One of the biggest praises the show received was for the cast and crew breaking the fourth wall to ensure the cast’s safety. People are calling it a new precedent for future reality TV production crews to follow. Captain Jason Chambers was praised for stepping up against unconsented sexual advances on his show. The positive public attention got him named "a Guardian" in Us Weekly‘s Reality Stars of the Year issue as he maturely handled the misconduct by crew members Luke Jones and Laura Bileskalne and had both of them fired.

Laura Bileskane Addresses The 'Below Deck' Scandal On Her Instagram

Where Chambers is being showered in overwhelming love, Laura and Luke have been under fire with hate everywhere on the social media. Laura was fired off the ship for being inappropriate towards costar Adam Kodra and invading his boundaries without his consent. The backlash she received got so bad that Laura had to set her Instagram profile private. Her profile still stays in private mode, but her posts still reach a wider audience. She hopped on Instagram stories to express what she thought of the whole incident. Laura initially thanked her 'haters' for bringing new light into her life and told them about being on a self-improvement journey. Because if not for the backlash she wouldn't have been pushed towards improving herself. This would've helped ease the backlash, however, after the season ended Laura decided to take another jab by posting some very controversial opinions.

On October 24, Laura posted another Instagram story where she expressed how after thorough reflections she concluded that she did nothing wrong. She called people's backlash "false accusations" and mentioned how she had zero regrets. She said, “With all the false accusations, people ask me if I regret going on the show? And my answer is NO! I learned so much about myself and about people in general. It did boost my self-esteem by seeing how obnoxious a great amount of people are and realizing that I have nothing on them made me feel good about myself.”

She went on to express more anger and resentment towards her haters by letting them know that the negative attention is still boosting her career. She wrote, “Some time ago it was kind of hard to believe when people told me ‘Hang in, and you will see, everything happens for a reason.’ But now I do. Grateful for all the attention — good and bad.” It seems that everyone agrees that Laura's actions were problematic except for her.

Below Deck Down Under can be streamed on Peacock US.