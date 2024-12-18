While fans desperately wait for a new season of Below Deck Down Under, the man at the helm has made a shocking announcement with an important warning. Below Deck Down Under star Captain Jason Chambers has taken to social media to urge fans to exercise proper skincare as he revealed a recent melanoma diagnosis.

Sharing a video on his Instagram on Monday, the Bravo superstar announced his diagnosis while also offering some tips for those watching on how they may be able to prevent skin cancer. In the video, he revealed that he was initially tested while in Bali but was back in Australia as he waits for the results of his first biopsy specimen for the doctors to understand the severity of the melanoma.

Captain Jason Chambers Gives Fans a Warning

In the caption of his video, Captain Jason Chambers wrote, "For someone that spent their life in the sun, as a child playing sport to working on the ocean, I thought I was resistant to the damaging effects of the sun. I love the sun and its health benefits are evident, but be wise and, like everything in life, it’s all about balance, choose your battles. With a diagnosed melanoma biopsy, I now have an anxious wait and what I thought was a skin spot turned in just 6 months, early detection is the key. So find a chemical-free sunscreen product, get some shade with a hat, and enjoy the sun with protection."

Chambers revealed that the Australian doctors were initially unhappy with the indications they saw. He shared that because of the holidays, he may have to wait a bit longer for the results of his biopsy. As he waits, he offered an important warning. He said, "Look, Australia, two out of three people suffer from [skin cancer]. It’s a big thing.” He didn't tell fans to completely avoid the sun; he shared that it's integral to make smart choices. He concluded his video by sharing, “Make sure you throw on some sunscreen, get some shade and cover yourself up and enjoy your day out in the sun." Below Deck Down Under is available to stream on Peacock.

