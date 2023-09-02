The Big Picture The crew of Below Deck Down Under is portrayed as a wholesome and supportive family, focusing on the positive aspects of their relationships rather than creating unnecessary drama.

Captain Jason Chambers demonstrates good leadership and creates a safe space for the crew by holding crew members accountable for their inappropriate behavior.

Bosun João Franco shows personal growth and proves that people can change for the better, despite past negative behavior.

Below Deck Down Under is an Australian reality TV series, which aired for the first time in 2022. The second season of the show is currently airing on Bravo and is pulling everyone in for many good reasons. The plot takes us on a journey through lives of crew members living and working on a super-yacht for 6 weeks. The show follows the work and personal lives of the crew members as they go through different challenges and also as they deal with guests on board. Since the release of season 2, we have been seeing many praiseworthy articles. But it is not the first time for the show as there were various creditable moments from season 1 that trended on social media in 2022.

During season 1 the production crew was praised for handling various incidents in a healthy way. This included preventing fatal accidents of cast mate, Ashton Pienaar and Kate Chastain. Positively dealing with mental health on set by helping cast member Hannah Ferrier through a panic attack. This season has more in store for us. From a good production crew to close-knit cast members and wholesome guests, let's see what good things Below Deck Down Under season 2 is bringing to the table.

Good leadership from Captain Jason Chambers

Image via Bravo

In the recent season the appointed Captain of the crew, Jason Chambers, hit headlines for his exemplary behavior as a leader and as a decent human being. Captain Jason had to deal with two of his crew members taking un-consented sexual advances. Crew member Luke Jones and second steward Laura Bileskalne, were both removed from their positions because of their indecent behavior. Both of the crew members had taken unwanted advances towards their cast members, Margot Sisson and Adam Kodra. When confronted with the issue both of them failed to understand the situation and refused to apologize.

Chief Stew Aesha Scott and Captain Jason have been putting their all in making sure that the yacht is a physically and mentally safe space for every cast member. They have been making sure that everyone's boundaries are respected. The vulnerability of the Chief Stew and the Captain's direct action to the incident moved a lot of viewers. During a meeting with the cast Captain Jason said, “We had an incident last night and I want to stress that this is a place where we respect each other. Our cabin is our safety zone. That door is our boundary. That door is not to be opened unless it is consensual. To walk into someone else’s room without consent indecent is my limit.”

Bosun João Franco is Back a Better Man

Image via Bravo

Bosun João Franco was part of the cast of Below Deck Mediterranean for over two seasons. During his two seasons, he managed to get a horrible reputation among the viewers. He made an image of being disrespectful to the female crew members and going as far as calling Aesha a slur. He was also seen behaving badly with cast member Hannah Ferrier many times. After being called out for his behavior, Bosun promised that he would reflect on himself and come back as a better person.

No one believed that he would be able to keep his word. However, Bosun became part of the current season of Below Deck Down Under and showed everyone that giving someone a chance to change is definitely worth it. Bosun can be seen emotionally supporting some upset crew members and being respectful towards the female cast members. Although, viewers are still questioning if he will again fall back to his old patterns and start some sizzling drama? We will have to wait and find out.

The Below Deck Down Under Crew is Wholesome

Image via Peacock

The crew of the show is a nice mix of people of various ages and backgrounds. Reality TV is notorious for focusing on immature human drama. However, The Below Deck Down Under producers are choosing to focus on the wholesome aspects of relationships among the crew members. The crew acts as a supportive family to each other on set, and even off set. The crew members post cute pictures of them on Instagram to show how they're simply having a good time and enjoying each other's company. This makes the show light-hearted and refreshing, something that viewers can enjoy watching after a tough day.

Below Deck Down Under Season 2 Has a Spicier Romance

Image via Peacock

This season of Below Deck Down Under is definitely serving us some saucy romance. In the recent episode, we finally see a love triangle happening between three of the crew members. Culver Bradbury has had an undoubtedly strong chemistry with Chef Tzarina Mace-Ralph for the past season. The two can be seen cozying up to each other throughout the season. However, Culver, seemingly unsatisfied with that ends up making out with new Stew Jaimee Neale. This move surprised many viewers and is most likely to impact the crew dynamics, giving us a more complex plot line.

Below Deck Down Under Season 2 Has a Nice Selection of Guests

Image Via BravoTV

Avid watchers of the show would notice how the producers have been working towards a healthier and more wholesome show. It seems that they just want everyone involved to have a good experience. Whether it be breaking the fourth wall to protect the crew directly or immediately taking action to remove indecent people from the crew. This intent can also be seen in the guest selection of season 2. Most of the guests who showed up were generally respectful, charming, and mostly just focused on having a good time on the yacht. They did small challenges like a game of Chicken Fight and a weird dessert experience. They even made sure to appreciate all the hard work that the crew did for them. There have been incidents in other parts of the Below Deck Franchise where the guests were not there for simply a good time and the crew had a hard time dealing with some of them. But thankfully this was not the case with Below Deck Down Under Season 2.