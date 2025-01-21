We just got our first look at Below Deck Down Under's third season - and it looks like it’s going to be the most action packed yet. There are also some major changes coming this season. Most notably, fan-favorite Chief Stew Aesha Scott will not be returning to the crew, and will instead be replaced by Lara Rigby. The trailer points to the bulk of the conflict being between the heads of departments, Chief Stew Lara, and Chef Tzarina Mace-Ralph. This season of the reality series, we also get the addition of a Sous Chef in the galley, which has never been done before. On top of a new Sous Chef, there's virtually a whole new cast. New cast members mean the potential for new boatmances, and it seems like this cast is all over each other. With all these major changes, I think that this season will be the best yet - even with Aesha's absence.

Aesha Scott's Shock Exit On 'Down Under' Means a New Chief Stew Is In Town

Scott was a main fixture in Below Deck Down Under's first two seasons. She was beloved by her fellow crew mates and fans for her infectious positive energy, leadership, and charisma. Aesha first starred in Below Deck Mediterranean seasons 4 and 5. She then left to join Down Under for its first two seasons. She ended up returning to Below Deck Med for a season, where she encounters some rocky waters managing her stews.

On Below Deck Med Season 9, Aesha was in charge of stews Elena 'Ellie' Dubaich, Bri Muller, and later, Carrie O'Neill. Ellie and Bri immediately found themselves in drama. A love triangle with Joe Bradley, team hierarchy and the laundry room seemed to be the points of contention, and Aesha was finding it increasingly difficult to manage them. Captain Sandy Yawn even proposed the two sleep in separate bedrooms to mitigate the issues.

The two also treated their time on the yacht as more of a holiday rather than to work. Their speed and efficiency were not up to the level that Carrie's was, which came up in a stew meeting in Episode 16. However, the two found the comments Aesha made during the meeting upsetting, noting that it crushed their spirits to hear that their work all season wasn't appreciated, meanwhile Carrie had just gotten there, and she was being praised.

Aesha was visibly burnt out following that season, which has raised questions about her future with the franchise. We now know for sure she's not coming back to Down Under this season, and is instead being replaced by Lara Rigby. Lara seems like Aesha's polar opposite. She's strict, uptight, and regimented, whereas Aesha is positive, bubbly, and outgoing. In this season’s trailer, one cast member calls Lara “the biggest control freak [she’s] ever met.” Lara's arrival is set to bring a whole new dynamic on the boat, especially in the interior.

Tensions Boil Over Between the Heads Of Departments

Image via Bravo

The bulk of the drama this season seems to be between the heads of departments, Chief Stew Lara, and Head Chef Tzarina. In this season's trailer, we see Lara and Tzarina getting into an argument. Lara calls the chef a "d- head," to which she claps back with "I'm being a d- head? You are being so unorganized!" In another clip, Lara talks to Captain Jason Chambers, stating "You're saying I bullied her, that's not bullying, that's my professional opinion." The heated arguments between the two force Captain Jason to jump in and mediate.

Fighting between the crew mates always makes for a great watch, but the drama being between the two heads of departments takes it to another level. Their personal conflict would most certainly spill over into their work, hindering the operations of the boat. With a lack of positive communication between the Head Chef and Chief Stew, I sense a number of failed meal services in our future.

For The First Time, a Sous Chef Is Added to the Mix