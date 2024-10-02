Aesha Scott joined the Below Deck franchise during Below Deck Mediterranean Season 4 and quickly became a fan-favorite thanks to her work ethic and no-nonsense attitude. However, after two years of working as a Stew on Captain Sandy Yawn's vessel, she wanted to climb up the ladder. After taking a short break from the franchise for a bit, Scott joined Captain Jason Chambers's vessel on Below Deck Down Under Season 1 as a Chief Stew with increased responsibilities. But after two successful seasons, she returned to her roots on Below Deck Mediterranean Season 9 as Chief Stew.

Over the years, Scott has garnered quite a reputation for her calm and collected leadership and her dedication to providing the charter guests with the best service. On Below Deck Down Under, she really came into her own as Chief Stew under the expert leadership of Captain Chambers and is now taking all of her learnings back to Below Deck Mediterranean as she faces a brand-new set of challenges with the European luxury yachting circuit. But here’s why Scott's absence from Below Deck Down Under might actually be a good thing for the show.

Jason Chambers Is the Real Star of ‘Below Deck Down Under’

Close

There’s no doubt that Aesha Scott is one of the most capable crew members to have ever been featured on the Below Deck franchise. However, with Below Deck Down Under, Captain Jason Chambers is the real star of the show. For starters, Captain Chambers has an extremely strong presence. He’s extremely likable and has displayed brilliant leadership throughout his time on the show. Also known as Captain Cutie, Chambers is the youngest captain in the history of the franchise.

During Below Deck Down Under Season 2, Captain Chambers had to deal with two intoxicated guests attempting to enter the water past 2 AM. While his crew was asleep, the Captain handled the situation himself. The next morning, he addressed the situation with Adam Kodra and Harry Van Vliet without putting all the blame on them. Another instance was during the same season when Chambers had to steer the yacht away from the dock with only one propeller. While his crew started panicking, the Captain navigated the vessel with finesse and saved everyone on board from a terrible crash.

In an interview with US Weekly, the captain confirmed that he is part of the show’s third season, which has already been filmed. Captain Jason Chambers’s incredibly strong presence in Below Deck Down Under provides an element of consistency to the show. While he might not be as animated or outspoken as Scott, the fans love him for the way he leads the crew by balancing his laid-back Australian style and the ability to enforce strict rules when necessary. While Aesha Scott remains a fan favorite, Captain Jason Chambers's leadership anchors Below Deck Down Under and gives the show a solid foundation to thrive without her.

The New Chief Stew Will Have to Rise to Many Expectations

The Below Deck franchise features the same format across all of its spinoffs, which places a diverse group of crew members in high-pressure environments on luxury yachts. The crew members then have to deal with demanding guests, work under tight deadlines, and navigate complex workplace and personal dynamics with each other. This means that each season is essentially structured around all these interactions and the conflicts that they inevitably lead to.

During her time on the show, Scott developed a great rapport with Captain Chambers and fans often referred to them as the “dynamic duo.” Their friendship became one of the reasons for the show’s instant success. So, the new Chief Stew will definitely have some big shoes to fill. But with Captain Chambers’s ability to adapt and work with different personalities, the transition will be fun to watch.

‘Below Deck Down Under’ Will Benefit From a Fresh Perspective

Image via Bravo

The Chief Stew plays a crucial role in managing the crew and maintaining the luxury standards the charter guests expect. With Scott’s departure, whoever replaces her as Chief Stew in Below Deck Down Under Season 3 is going to bring an element of surprise and drama to the show as they navigate these personal and professional dynamics. A cast change as extreme as this gives the show a chance to switch things up as the fans recover from Scott’s departure.

Although the new Chief Stew has not been revealed yet, there are rumors of familiar faces from Below Deck Down Under Season 2, including Chef Tzarina Mace-Ralph and deckhand Harry van Vliet coming on board for the upcoming season. While familiar characters will give the fans a reason to come back for more, the overall dynamic the vessel is bound to shift with a brand-new Chief Stew. But that might be exactly what the show needs to keep the drama fresh and the audience engaged.

All episodes of Below Deck Down Under are available to stream on Peacock in the U.S. The release date for Season 3 has not been announced yet.

Below Deck Down Under This reality series follows the crew of a luxury yacht sailing through the waters of Australia. As they cater to high-end clients, they navigate the pressures of demanding guests, unpredictable seas, and their own interpersonal drama below deck.



Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date March 17, 2022 Cast Jason Chambers , Aesha Scott , Culver Bradbury , Tzarina Mace-Ralph Main Genre Reality Seasons 2

Watch on Peacock