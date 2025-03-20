When it comes to delicious dishes, the chefs on Below Deck always deliver. And no one quite does it like Chef Tzarina Mace-Ralph. Coming to television prominence during the second season of Below Deck Down Under, fans were delighted to see the fabulous chef back on board. Reuniting with her Season 2 crew, Captain Jason Chambers and deckhand Harry Van Vliet, Chef Tzarina was beyond excited. But this season was going to be like no other in Below Deck history. Not only because they were shifting locales from Australia to the Seychelles, but because of the new crew joining the team.

For the first time ever, Below Deck employed a Sous Chef to help in the galley. It was a brilliant idea due to the size of the motor yacht, but from the start, Chef Tzarina and Sous Chef Anthony Bird didn't quite get on. Chaos in the galley! But as Chef Tzarina teased, it's just the tip of the excitement to come on Season 3. She said, "This is literally just the beginning, and what you have to come is actually insane."

Chef Tzarina Is Watching 'Below Deck Down Under' From Behind the Couch

Image via Bravo

COLLIDER: When she's in the gallery, you know your meal is going to be off the charts. It's the fabulous Chef Tzarina! How are you? How's it going?

TZARINA MACE-RALPH: Oh, I'm great. How are you?

COLLIDER: I'm doing so well. Congratulations on this season. I am having such a blast. It's such a good season.

TZARINA: I think this season is going to go down in history. This is literally just the beginning, and what you have to come is actually insane. I don't know how anyone's going to watch it. I'm watching it from behind the sofa each time.

COLLIDER: How did you get into the world of food and further into this high-stakes world of yachting?

TZARINA: So I was a school dropout, and my mom said I had to do something. So, like 14, 15, years old, I went and started my culinary school and different trainings and stuff. And I was actually doing was actually doing hairdressing on the side. Not a hairdresser. Just worked my way up until six years ago, I got into the yachting world, which just completely changed my life.

COLLIDER: The Seychelles is proving to be a stunning location. Talk to me about working in this gorgeous locale.

TZARINA: We were so lucky that we got to see the Seychelles, because it was also on my bucket list. Unfortunately for me, I was locked in a metal galley without a window for 20 hours a day. So I didn't see as much as everyone else, but the parts that I did see were really, really beautiful.

COLLIDER: Let's talk about Katina. What a beauty. She had some challenges on board. You had the stunning gallery three floors below. What were some of the differences between Katina and Northern Sun from Season 2?

TZARINA: To tell the truth, as much as I complained about that corridor of a small galley on Season 2, it was actually better than the one in Katina. Yeah, I couldn't really handle the one in Katina very well. It was so big.

COLLIDER: Speaking of Season 2, we had a reunion this season. You got to work with Captain Jason and Harry again. What was it like being with them?

TZARINA: I just felt so lucky. Out of everyone that I could have worked with, I'm just so glad that I got to work for Jason. Obviously, who wouldn't. And then I had my gorgeous little brother, Harry, back. So I was over the moon.

COLLIDER: One of my favorite parts about Below Deck is learning about the wild preference sheets that the guests have. You've had some challenges over the years, but in your entire yachting career, what's been the most challenging preference sheet you've experienced?

TZARINA: To tell the truth, I definitely think the harder ones are on Below Deck. I think mainly because we don't have as much time to prepare ourselves for it. But I have worked with clients who are literally almost free from everything, and this trying to navigate what you can make with probably about 10 ingredients, and try and make it exciting each day. And it does get quite difficult, because if they're there for three weeks, then you really start running out of ideas.

COLLIDER: What would be on your preference sheet?

TZARINA: I am actually a really boring eater. I could actually have tomato pasta, breakfast, lunch, and dinner and just not complain. You know, I also don't eat a lot. So yeah, I actually think I'll be a pretty easy charter guest, apart from all my allergies and the fact that I don't have pork or shellfish and stuff like that.

COLLIDER: We've had some fun meals requested by charter guests before. Is there a theme or a cuisine or a party that you would love to curate one day?

TZARINA: What if I was a charter guest?

COLLIDER: As a charter guest or as a chef, that has not been on your bucket list yet?

TZARINA: Oh, I don't know. to tell the truth, I actually get more excited about what's chucked at me. You know, I've never had the opportunity to think, "What would I want?" because I'm always told what to do. But I'm really excited to see in the future what different parties and preferences I'm going to have, because I do like a challenge as much as I complain about it, I do actually enjoy it.

Chef Tzarina Sets the Record Straight on the Sous Chef's Job Description