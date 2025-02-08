For the first time in any Below Deck franchise, it takes two to make things go right in the galley. Below Deck Down Under Season 3 is the first time that a Sous Chef is part of the crew, and it’s already causing drama. With the action moving from Australia to the Seychelles, the stakes are already higher as the remote locale is ripe for incredible adventures. But what seems like a reason to make things go smoother is causing tension.

Season 3 sees the return of Chef Tzarina Mace-Ralph, the exceptional chef who gets easily stressed. Now, not only does she have to manage a galley tucked away three levels below deck, she has a young buck Sous Chef named Anthony Bird to manage as well. While Anthony has experience in the yachting world, he is green comparatively. You might think that two people in the galley would make things work better, but it's already proven to be a bit of a nightmare.

The Galley Is Heating Up