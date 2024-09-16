Below Deck Down Under fans are anxiously awaiting the return of the beloved series, but until Bravo says when it will set sail, Captain Jason Chambers has some new updates on what can be expected. Having already confirmed that Season 3 of the hit series has been filmed, Captain Jason shared that there would be some changes on board this time around.

Below Deck Down Under Season 2 made incredulous headlines when Bosun Luke Jones was fired for getting into stew Margot Sisson's bed naked following a crew night out. Production had to step in, forcing Jones to leave the boat. Following his dismissal, stewardess Laura Bileskalne was let go after blaming Sisson for Jones' firing.

Captain Jason Chambers Reveals HR Procedures for 'Below Deck Down Under' Season 3

Speaking to US Weekly, Captain Jason said, "Season 3 has been filmed. I just know it's in edits at the moment, but it has been filmed and I can confirm that. The most information out so far is that it has been confirmed." He continued, "There were changes for sure. I know that the policies and procedures were in place during the previous seasons, even when that happened. When production stepped in and stopped it, that showed that these policies and procedures were very understood,” Captain Jason stated.

“Now for the next season, the policies and procedures weren’t just controlled by the production team itself. They actually brought additional HR people to actually make sure that the black and white writing was understood by all.” One thing that has also changed, "There seemed to be a lot less drinking and a lot more drama."

Below Deck has showcased the antics of work and play of various crews. But, it has illuminated the gray area in the industry. "I think the industry 15 or 20 years ago was totally different. A lot of these things were acceptable in many ways and in society as well. I’m glad that society is not like that anymore and we have got the ability to put our foot down on certain issues.” Captain Jason Chambers was praised for his handling of the situation during Season 2.

Below Deck Down Under This reality series follows the crew of a luxury yacht sailing through the waters of Australia. As they cater to high-end clients, they navigate the pressures of demanding guests, unpredictable seas, and their own interpersonal drama below deck.



Release Date March 17, 2022 Cast Jason Chambers , Aesha Scott , Culver Bradbury , Tzarina Mace-Ralph Main Genre Reality Seasons 2

All episodes of Below Deck Down Under are available to stream on Peacock in the U.S.

Watch on Peacock