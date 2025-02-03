Head on board and hold on tight — Season 3 of Below Deck Down Under sails to the other side of the world with Captain Jason Chambers on the wheel. Part of the Below Deck franchise, the upcoming season marks the first time both captain and crew hit Seychelles off the coast of Africa. As the team embarks on a new holiday adventure in the massive “Katina” vessel, the days will be filled with new adventures and surprising moments. But just like the waves they’re about to sail on, working on an exclusive yacht and his highs and lows. With uber-wealthy guests boarding the ship, the crew must be ready to tend to every demand these guests make — no matter how ridiculous or impossible it sounds.

Such is the nature of the hospitality field, it takes a team to make the whole operation work. But at the end of the day, even the best employees hit their lowest points, but that only makes them humane. Despite the tight nature of the work, nothing beats working under the sun in the middle of crystal blue waters. Without further ado, here’s where you can watch and stream Season 3 of Below Deck Down Under.

Is 'Below Deck Down Under' Season 3 Premiering on TV?

Image via Bravo

Time to hit the waves! Below Deck Down Under Season 3 officially premieres on Monday, February 3, 8/7c on Bravo.

Is 'Below Deck Down Under' Season 3 Streaming Online?

Image via Bravo

Yes! Fans who can’t tune in to the Bravo airing may stream it the next day on Peacock. For those not on the streaming platform yet, subscriptiona plans start from as low as $7.99 per month (Peacock Premium plan).

Can You Stream 'Below Deck Down Under' Season 3 Without Peacock?

Image via Bravo

Unfortunately, the answer is no. Below Deck Down Under Season 3 is only available on Bravo or Peacock.

Watch the 'Below Deck Down Under' Season 3 Preview

It’s the most ambitious season yet in Below Deck Down Under Season 3. Captain Chambers is back on the wheel, commanding the largest vessel in Below Deck history - the motor yacht Katina. Bringing the man-made masterpiece across the untouched seas of Seychelles, the captain isn’t alone. Once again, joining Chambers is none other than fan favorites Harry Van Vliet and Chef Tzarina Mace-Ralph, alongside a fresh crew ready to tackle demanding requests, unrealistic whims, and onboard romances. With its iconic massive yacht and the most beautiful waves on the planet, this ship is far from smooth sailing.

Underneath the poop deck is a crew that’s constantly whipping out some gnarly drama. Tzarina finds herself clashing with her sous-chef, Anthony, over kitchen hierarchy, while her feud with Chief Stew Lara Rigby makes things tense. Meanwhile, Bosun Wihan Du Toit struggles to lead his deck team after a jet ski mishap lands someone in the hospital. As emotions flare, Captain Champers is forced to make a tough call, cutting loose a crew member after an “explosive incident.”

Other Shows Like ‘Below Deck Down Under’ to Check Out Next

‘Below Deck Mediterranean’

Your Rating close 10 stars 9 stars 8 stars 7 stars 6 stars 5 stars 4 stars 3 stars 2 stars 1 star 0/10 Below Deck Mediterranean Release Date May 3, 2016 Network Bravo Showrunner Mark Cronin, Courtland Cox, Nadine Rajabi Franchise(s) Below Deck Cast See All Sandy Yawn

Hannah Ferrier

Malia White

In a luxury charter yacht traveling across the Mediterranean, crew members face both the challenges of managing upscale guest expectations and the complexities of their own interrelationships. Each episode highlights the high-octane world of yachting where exceptional service standards meet personal drama and adventure.

Take a trip to the stunning vistas of Athens, Greece in Below Deck Mediterranean. Captain Sandy and her one-of-a-kind crew return aboard the opulent 180-foot M/Y Mustique, threading not just the sparking waters but also the challenges that come with managing a luxury yacht. Aesha Scott, a seasoned crew member, strives for perfection in service, while newbie Chef Jonathan, a former architect turned culinary maestro, faces sky-high expectations in the galley. As they cater to demanding guests and grapple with unexpected mechanical issues threatening the voyage, the series peels back the glamorous facade to reveal the less-than-glamorous reality of working in an island paradise.

