Fans have been waiting for an update on Below Deck Down Under. The show began in March of 2022 and Season 2 premiered in July of 2023. We have yet to get official news on when Season 3 of the reality series would be coming our way but it seems as if our trusted captain gave hints as to when the show would be debuting. Led by Captain Jason Chambers, Below Deck Down Under took Bravo fans to the Great Barrier Reef and navigated their guests through the archipelago to the Queensland coast and all around Australia. Despite the beautiful scenery of the show, it was filled with the same Below Decks drama fans expect.

The show has been on a hiatus though and fans wondered when news would drop for Season 3 of the series. That news is coming in hints from Chambers. Recently, he has been commenting on the Instagram posts of Chef Tzarina Mace-Ralph. Chambers and Mace-Ralph posted a picture together of themselves in Los Angeles and Chambers commented on it, writing "Below deck down under crew in LA, does this mean our season is getting closer to the screens? Mmm I wonder?"

The hint was enough to get fans excited again (especially since fans loved season 2) and one user followed up Chambers' comment by asking on his Instagram posts, "When will we see you back in Below Deck???!" Chambers replied to the fan with a heart emoji, writing "Soon," in response. There has been no official word from Bravo on why Chambers and Mace-Ralph were in Los Angeles or when Season 3 of the series will come out.

Capt. Chambers Has Called Out Bravo's Pay in the Past

Chambers' return to the show was up in the air for fans. Despite the show's success, no one knew whether or not the show would continue or if Chambers would still be the captain. In the past, Chambers made a comment about the pay he got from being on Below Deck Down Under. Captured by Bravohusband on Reddit, Chambers reportedly said "the show pays virtually nothing until you get a few seasons." In the Reddit post, it also claims that Chambers stated that while working on the show, he cannot find work as a captain outside of it. “I can’t work in between, as captains are full-time. No owner wants a revolving captain.” That fact is one that isn't widely known by Bravo fans. Despite this, he's said that he is "100% committed" to the series.

You can see Chambers and his crew on Below Deck Down Under.

