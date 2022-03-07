Reality TV fan favorite, Below Deck is setting sail for the land of the Great Barrier Reef and to celebrate, they’ve dropped a brand-new trailer. Throwing some shrimps on the barby and hoping to see some tropical fish, the luxury ship will be heading to Australia in the new series, Below Deck Down Under. Join some old and new faces alike when the show lands on Peacock March 17th with the first three episodes available to binge from the gate.

A much talked about franchise between fans and critics alike, the Emmy nominated Below Deck gives viewers a peek at what goes on behind million dollar vacations on grandiose yachts. Centered around the interpersonal relationships of the crew, the maritime series focuses on the team’s daily drama. Premiering in 2013, the popularity of the show landed it three spinoffs including Below Deck Mediterranean, Below Deck Sailing Yacht, and now, Below Deck Down Under.

The trailer tells viewers they can expect more of the same drama and romance that the original series is known for. In it, we are introduced to the cast of characters, including the franchise’s youngest captain, Jason Chambers. Easy on the eyes, the new captain is already making waves with some of his onboard employees. The trailer also reveals the return of a favorite Below Deck Mediterranean cast and crew member, Aesha Scott now serving as the Chief Stew - meaning she’ll be in charge of the staff who are serving the ship’s guests. Bringing in drama from every corner of the world, the boat’s crew hails from Australia, South Africa, Poland, and the United States. The rest of the crew includes Ryan McKeown, Tumi Mhlongo, Magda Ziomek, Jamie Sayed, Culver Bradbury, Brittini Burton, and Benny Crawley.

Following its launch in 2020, Peacock offered subscribers a new way to view some of their favorite Bravo shows including The Real Housewives franchises and Below Deck. In some cases, such as Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip and Below Deck Down Under, fans will only be able to stream the content on Peacock as they won’t be released to Bravo. It’s a wonderful marketing tool for the streaming service to gain a slew of more subscribers desperate for more of the best in reality TV.

Set against the stunning backdrop of the tropical Whitsunday Islands and world-famous Great Barrier Reef in northeastern Australia, the Peacock Original series BELOW DECK DOWN UNDER explores the complex, often explosive dynamics of the crew and a rotating group of demanding charter guests on M/Y Thalassa. This season, Captain Jason Chambers is joined by a familiar face, fan-favorite Aesha Scott as Chief Stew, along with newcomers Chef Ryan McKeown and Bosun Jamie Sayed. Stews Tumi Mhlongo and Magda Ziomek are also on board with deckhandsCulver Bradbury, Brittini Burton, and Benny Crawley. Setting the tone for the entire crew, the youthful, charming new captain has a hands-on leadership approach and will do whatever it takes to make sure the guests have an unforgettable vacation, including mesmerizing under-water excursions like scuba diving, snorkeling, and some close encounters with marine life. Though the dynamics on board are initially smooth sailing, a boatload of problems bubble up when the Chef immediately falls out of sync with the Chief Stew. The deck team also hits rocky waters when the Bosun’s firm management style is called into question by a free-spirited team member with an aversion to rules. Meanwhile on the interior, Chief Stew Aesha learns the hard way that not everyone on her team will be motivated by her friend-first work mentality. Between charters, the yachties blow off steam by taking full advantage of Australia’s world-renowned nightlife, where drama, surprising flirtations, and wild adventures heat up their well-deserved nights off.

