No one said that yachting is easy. Throughout the course of Below Deck and its various spin-offs, viewers have witnessed the highs and lows of the yachting industry. Sometimes, the pressure of the high-stakes profession can get the best of some of the crew and mistakes might be made. But in this world, one mistake can be crucial. In some instances, it could be costly and dangerous.

For some Below Deck stars, being fired was a tough pill to swallow. Especially when they might not have entirely deserved it. Perhaps it was an irrational captain, perhaps it was that costly flaw, or maybe it was just not living up to expectations, but these departures on Below Deck and its spin-offs have made some fans scream out for redemption. Here are ten employees who may not have deserved to be fired.