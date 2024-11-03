Below Deck has never been shy of bringing high-stakes action and drama to the screen. No matter where in the world the superyacht is, expect something dramatic to happen. Whether it's some crew spats or some offensively rude charter guest, Below Deck keeps viewers attached to their screen for the drama.

Since 2013, Below Deck has been one of Bravo's biggest franchises. With four spin-offs hitting the high seas, Below Deck has introduced reality television fans to some of the most beloved and iconic personalities. Capturing the life of yachties working and living on luxury yachts around the world, the flagship series and its spinoffs have taken drama to a whole new level. Here are ten of the most dramatic episodes across the franchise.

10 "B****y Resting Face"

'Below Deck' Season 2, Episode 5

Image via Bravo

Season 2 of Below Deck was Kate Chastain's first season on the show, which would define her reality television career. At that time, fans didn't quite know much about her and her hilariously dry personality. Over the span of her multiple-season run as Chief Stew, her wit and comedy became endearing. There was one particular charter guest who one day would become Kate Chastian's charter soul mate, but before she fell for him, she felt he was a "d**k." Dean Slover wanted her to have more fun.

He called her out for her resting "b***h" face. And that did not fly with the Chief Stew. Not only did she cancel the pirate treasure hunt out of spite, Chastain wanted to treat Mr. Slover like the person he was being. If he was acting like a "d**k," she would give him one. Oftentimes, the stews fold towels for their guests in the shape of a creature or object. Well, the Chief Stew hilariously left Dean Slover a towel in a particular shape. When asked about it, Kate Chastain said it was a rocket. Many thought that this moment of disrespect would be the end of Chastain's time on Ohana. Instead, it was seen as a joke and jumpstarted Dean Slover's recurring appearances on the show.

9 "Steamy Vibes"

'Below Deck' Season 8, Episode 10

Captain Lee Rosbach is known as the "Daddy of the Seas." This is mostly because of his appearance, but sometimes Captain Lee does get into father mode when he has to enforce some discipline. There are times that Below Deck features some unruly charter guests. Because it's the service industry, you have to kowtow to their demands until they cross the line. Especially if that line can be dangerous and potentially deadly. During a Season 8 charter, a group of guests pushed the entire staff to their limits. With alcohol flowing, the level of disrespect started to reach an all-time high. For one guest, Delores Flora, all she wanted to do was whatever she wanted to do. Whether it was burping at the table or making sexual innuendos at the expense of Captain Lee, Delores was in her own world. She was beyond three sheets to the wind and decided that rather than staying at the Roaring Twenties Great Gatsby-inspired party, she wanted to take a dip in the ocean.

Chief Stew Francesca Rubi and some of the deckhands tried to get her to come out of the water, but she refused. She was so rude that the Daddy of the Sea was summoned to handle the situation. He demands that Delores get out of the water and immediately ends the charter. It's not even 12 hours into the vacation, but he's finished with this group. Having experienced watching one of his own in a near-death experience, Captain Lee had no tolerance for Delores' mess. It would be revealed the next morning that Captain Lee would allow the primaries to remain on board if they ditched Delores. They gladly agreed.

8 "Oopsie Daisy"

'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' Season 3, Episode 4

Image via Bravo

Here comes another example of terrible charter guests. During Season 3 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht, Erica Rose and her mother returned for another charter on Parsifal III. Their previous experience was one that the crew didn't quite care for, so they were on guard for whatever drama was about to come their way. The problem was, they had no idea about the terror that was Erica's husband, Chuck Sanders. Whether this was his audience for another reality show or his true colors were exposed, Chuck was just simply vile. Chef Marcos Spaziani may be one of the best chefs in the entire franchise, and yet, Chuck compared his food to fast food. With words like "disgusting, "putrid," and "inedible" being thrown around, Captain Glenn Shephard was mortified of his class-less behavior. Captain Glenn forced the guests to tell Chef Marcos exactly what they wanted, and he delivered. It's not what he wants to do, but anything for a good tip, right?

Well, as there is some drama among the guests on the beach during the picnic, Chef Marcos endures one of the bloodiest injuries ever, smashing his head on the storage door. He literally scalped himself. Now, back to the guests. With Chuck slightly in line now, it's now Erica's mom who does some physical damage to Parsifall III. She leaves her self-tanner right on the coach. Will she pay for it? She claimed it wasn't her. When it's time to finally leave, the Parsifall III crew receives the worst tip in the history of the program: $6,500. It was a mess from start to finish.

7 "Crash Boom Bang!"

'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' Season 2, Episode 11

Captain Glenn Shephard and Parisfall III have had a long and storied relationship that began before the spin-off debuted. Captain Glenn knows his ship inside and out, but sometimes his beautiful sailing yacht has some moments of destruction. After a day off, the Parsifall III crew aren't quite seeing eye-to-eye, but that is the least of their worries. This episode of Below Deck Sailing Yacht is all about Captain Glenn Shephard and the Parsifal III crashing into the dock. Not once, but twice!

One crash involved the high winds that knocked the ship off course and into the dock. Then there was the big one. Parsifal III lost power, causing Captain Glenn to be unable to steer the ship. It was about to be a complete collision course of destruction, but the cement dock braced the ship from detrimental damage. Since the damage was done to the platform door, it could have ended the entire season if it could not be fixed. Thankfully, the cost of the repair was just a drop in the hat.

6 "What Took You So Long?"

'Below Deck' Season 3, Episode 10

Image via Bravo

Following two seasons of Chef Ben Robinson, Season 3 of Below Deck had a new chef in the galley, and he was never going to live up to the status of the OG chef. Chef Leon Walker was a terror. He didn't have a great working relationship with Chief Stew Kate Chastain. His food was fine, but for those watching, it was clear that Chef Leon constantly had his own agenda. Following a late-night fire in the galley, Captain Lee Rosbach was on a mission to find the culprit to blame. The result of the oven fire was due to Chef Leon keeping a messy and unclean galley. Despite Chef Leon blaming Chastain, Captain Lee ultimately fires Chef Leon.

Well, if you thought that was all the drama, you'd be wrong. Chef Leon had one ally on board: Rocky Dakota. The stew known for putting grenadine on oysters didn't think it was fair to let Chef Leon go, so she was ready to walk. Rather swim. During the charter, she stripped and jumped off the yacht. Captain Lee was ready to let her go too, but it would force the crew to be further shorthanded. Rocky ended up staying, causing even more drama, mostly in the romance department. Meanwhile, who came in to save the day when a chef was needed? Chef Ben! Timing is everything.

5 "Recipe for Disaster"

'Below Deck Mediterranean' Season 4, Episode 2

Image via Bravo

When it comes to the worst chefs in the history of Below Deck, there is no question that person is Chef Mila Kolomeitseva. During Season 4 of Below Deck Mediterranean, Chef Mila's greatest hits included microwave nachos and her inability to make boxed baked goods. Chief Stew Hannah Ferrier was mortified at what was happening inside the galley. As she said, "I cannot serve that to guests." Chef Mila is not up to the standard anyone on a megayacht is used to but, due to chef availability, she's the best that Captain Sandy Yawn can get. For now.

One of the biggest moments that would ultimately lead to Chef Mila's ultimate dismissal later on is her casual homophobia. On the way to a crew night out, Chef Mila shared her opinions on the LGBTQ+ community and Russia's treatment of gay men, launching Travis Michalzik to say one of the most infamous lines in Below Deck History: "You absolute oxygen thief." The entire crew was mortified at Chef Mila's opinions, causing an even bigger rift between her and the rest of the crew.

4 "Ship Happens"

'Below Deck Mediterranean' Season 6, Episode 5

Image via Bravo

If there is a hall of fame for Below Deck Villains, Lexi Wilson would be right there in it. Season 6 of Below Deck Mediterranean was filled with non-stop drama. Between the whiplash from Chef Mathew Shea's quitting and returning to anything and everything stew Lexi Wilson did, the season was never short of making your jaw drop. In this episode, the long-standing battle between Chef Mathew and Lexi comes to a head when Lexi is forced onto the breakfast shift.

Chef Mathew refused to take orders from her, only Chief Stew Katie Flood. She was only sleeping after having been on the late-night shift. Regardless of this drama, Chef Mathew continued to show his perplexing antics when he had to make the crew lunch, something he didn't know he had to do. He puts up a stink, and then decides to quit that night.

Lexi Wilson had a negative attitude the moment she stepped foot on board. She may have been a pageant girl, but she was no Miss Congeniality. With a reputation for being high-maintenance and rude, her true colors came to light as she unleashed her inner demons. During a crew night out, the alcohol and emotions are flowing. Lexi's father had previously passed away a few months prior. She was dealing with a lot, but there was no excuse for her actions. After being compared to Satan, Lexi puts honorifics on display. In the hot tub during a rousing game of truth or dare, Lexi lashes out against deckhand David Pascoe, physically assaults Lloyd Spencer, and endlessly feuds with Boson Malia White. But then, when poor, sweet Mzi Dempers tried to cool things down, Lexi verbally accosts him and shoves him. It was dramatic to say the least.

3 "The Turnover Day"

'Below Deck Down Under' Season 2, Episode 7

Image via Bravo

No matter the workplace, sexual assault and harassment are not OK. During Season 2 of Below Deck Down Under, the crew learned that the grey line between work and play can and will have severe consequences. Season 2 was filled with some unrequited love and flirting. For some individuals, they knew when things were not going anywhere. For others, it costs them their time on board. Bosun Luke Jones had been flirting hardcore with stew Margot Sisson. Following a crew night out, rather than not understanding that she did not want his advancement, Jones went into Margot's bed, fully nude, without consent as she was passed out. The producers were forced to step in and asked him to leave. Meanwhile, Laura Bileskaline crossed the line with Adam Kodra. The reason why? She couldn't have Luke Jones.

In the aftermath of the events, Captain Jason Chambers relieved Luke Jones of his duties. Following his departure, Bileskaline was so sad that Jones was fired, having zero sympathy for the sympathy her fellow stewardess was put into. Her absolutely shocking behavior irked Chief Stew Aesha Scott to the point she ran the interactions to Captain Jason. He had no other choice but to terminate her employment as well. Below Deck Down Under showed viewers where the line is when it comes to situations of this nature.

2 "There's No Place Like Home"

'Below Deck Mediterranean' Season 5, Episode 12

Image via Bravo

Chief Stew Hannah Fierrer and Captain Sandy Yawn have rarely been on the same page. There was always some major animosity between the two. But it was the shocking Season 5 moment that defined and changed Below Deck Mediterranean. With some major turmoil within the crew, Ferrier was already feeling on the outs. Her former rival, Malia White, was back as Bosun. As the two heads of the departments, they were not on equal footing as White always received preferential treatment from Captain Sandy. After the termination of Chef Kiko Lorran, White just so happened to convince her then-boyfriend, Chef Tom Checketts, to jump in and be the new chef. Because they were dating, she felt they should share a cabin. Only that would cause a mass shift of cabin rearrangements. Malia whined to Captain Sandy, who then incorrectly asserted that it was the Bosun who assigned cabins. Any fan of Below Deck knows that's not how it tends to go.

With Malia getting her way, she just so happened upon Hannah's undocumented vape pen and Valium. She took a photo and ran it to Captain Sandy, leading to the dismissal of the fan-favorite Chief Stew. It was a bold and dramatic moment that made viewers learn things about maritime law they never knew before. While Captain Sandy stood by her decision, it caused a rift in the fandom. Many fans also believed it was all a secret ploy to get another Ferrier-rival, Bugsy Drake, to receive a promotion to Chief Stew. It was a messy moment and has forever changed the course of the series.

1 "Man Overboard"

'Below Deck' Season 6, Episode 10

Image via Bravo

Below Deck may look like fun and games, but it can also be a dangerous industry. Deckhand Ashton Pienaar was working on the back of the swim platform when he stepped on the towline. The line then wrapped around his ankle and pulled him straight into the water. As Captain Lee Rosbach emotionally shared, Pienaar was "within 30 seconds" of losing his life.

The entire crew jumped into action. That included a hero from the production crew. Cameraman Brent tossed aside his camera and jumped into the water to save Pienaar, untangling him from the line. It was an incredibly dramatic and devastating moment that showcased the reality of reality television.

