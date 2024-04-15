The Big Picture Jill Zarin's behavior on Real Housewives of New York City and other shows sheds light on her entitled attitude on Below Deck.

The Below Deck crew have been in a compromising position this season, having lost their Bosun, Jared Woodin, and one of their stewards, Cat Baugh, in quick succession. The staffing company is having difficulties finding replacements for the crew, as it is the height of the busy season. Being two crew down didn't phase the Below Deck team much at first, as Ben Willoughby stepped up to take over the responsibilities as Bosun, and Captain Kerry Titheradge was lucky enough to find another deck hand to join the team. Dylan Pierre De Villiers came on board, but finding a replacement steward has proved more challenging, and the crew has been working round the clock with few breaks to try to make up the difference.

Then they had a special celebrity guest come aboard. Original Real Housewives of New York City cast member, Jill Zarin, joined her friends as a guest on board the St. David. Jill is not the primary guest, meaning she is not paying for the rental of the mega-yacht and should be allowing her friend Melinda to take charge when it comes to expectations for the vacation. However, viewers who are familiar with Jill from her run on Real Housewives Of New York City, or even her appearance on Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, should know what to expect. When Jill is on board, she will be in charge of the vacation. And Jill absolutely does not disappoint. While she has been taking heat online for her imperious attitude towards the crew, anyone who is familiar with Jill's behavior on these shows knows that she simply cannot help but look at her surroundings with a discerning eye, always eager to offer insight to improve whatever function she attends. In honor of Jill returning to reality TV, here is a look back at her different vacation appearances, and how they help to explain her behavior on this season of Below Deck.

Jill's ‘Real Housewives of New York' Behavior Helps Make Sense of Her Time On ‘Below Deck’

The way Jill behaves within her friendships on Real Housewives of New York City helps to explain her behavior on St. David. At the beginning of the second season, cast mate and close friend of Jill, Bethenny Frankel, observed: "Jill likes to be the center of attention." In the second episode, Bethenny does an impression of Jill, imitating her pattern of speech by shouting loudly for Jill's daughter, Ally, to come join them in the room. She then peppered the young woman with observations, mimicking Jill: "What are we doing? Not that it matters, because I don't let you talk anyway. I don't let you get a word in edge wise." By the end of the second season, after spending a summer with Jill at her home in the Hamptons, Bethenny was tired of being answerable to Jill for her choices. She told Jill that she "needed to get a hobby," instead of taking such an intense interest in her friend's life. Jill made it clear that she was the kind of friend who was deeply invested in helping to improve her friends' lives. Daily participation was expected.

When Bethenny had the opportunity to vacation with her new boyfriend in Turks and Caicos, Jill emailed her asking why she had not been invited along. Bethenny felt that she had included Jill in many events in her life, but that this particular summer Jill had become possessive of her time, describing her as "grabby." She remarked to the camera: "The first thing out of her mouth is 'what about me?'" Bethenny felt that the summer before their falling out, their friendship had been "easy" because she was staying with Jill, so everything centered around her. She described Jill's habit of taking control: "Jill can kind of like, engulf you, and take over everything." This habit of Jill's of taking over gets her in trouble in the third season, during the episodes that the internet has dubbed "Scary Island." Real Housewives of New York City cast mate Ramona Singer invited some of the cast to join her on vacation in St. Johns, in the Virgin Islands. While Jill had been invited, she had declined the invitation, because the trip was "not about her," according to Ramona.

This trip has come to be known as "Scary Island" largely because of Kelly Bensimon's erratic behavior. Kelly got confrontational with Bethenny, who was pregnant at the time and mourning the death of her estranged father. Bethenny providing a gift bag for each of the women caused Kelly to inexplicably break down in tears. The confrontation later escalated into Kelly erratically scolding the ladies while eating a bag of candy. Producers eventually had to step in and send Kelly home from the trip early. Once the ladies finally got some peace, and were having a moment to get manicures and pedicures while they relaxed in their villa, Jill suddenly showed up. She entered the scene shouting, "Surprise!" She had hoped that by arriving unannounced, she could rekindle her friendship with Bethenny. On her terms.

When an awkward silence followed her arrival, Jill filled the void with chatter about her travel plans and the beautiful surroundings. Ramona asked Jill to leave, and Jill was blown away that her arrival was not well received. Ramona sums up her reasoning, saying that Jill cannot see the elephant in the room "because she is too self-absorbed." It seems that Jill doesn't understand that crashing a vacation because you can afford to re-direct your private flight might not be well received. Especially when you have declined to attend in the first place. As Bethenny summarizes: "You don't come to St. Johns to have lunch. It was for a dramatic entrance. She can't have anything happen without her, you know, she has to control everything."

Jill Suprises Cast on 'Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip'

Then, in 2022, Jill attempted to recreate her "surprise" moment on the second season of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls' Trip, dubbed the "Ex-Wives Club". Dorinda Medley hosted several wives for a week in the Birkshires, at her estate known as Bluestone Manor. The cast was made up of housewives who no longer appear in their respective franchises. In the second episode, after the other wives have already settled in to the manor together, Jill arrives to surprise them. Presumably, Jill worked with production to exactly recreate the scene to make sure the ladies would be receiving manicures and pedicures at the moment she walked in. The other women noted how "theatrical" her entrance was. She immediately recommended that the ladies purchase rolling racks for their clothes and mentioned that Amazon delivers; it appears like she is a sales assistant for the delivery company, rather than arriving for a vacation. Dorinda later observed: "She is like a walking QVC."

As soon as Jill sat for lunch with the ladies, she immediately launched into a discussion about how they are at the best time of year in the North East for fruits and vegetables. She began listing every item that was "in season," while the other ladies awkwardly paused their conversation. Jill proclaimed in a confessional that she knows she can be talkative, but she also observed that the rest of the women are as well. She noted: "You wouldn't be a housewife if you didn't talk!" While it is nice to see Jill forming new friendships with the other wives like Phaedra Parks and Eva Marcille, having Jill on vacation seems to be an intense experience. Her travel scenes on both Real Housewives of New York City and Ultimate Girls' Trip can help prepare viewers to understand her appearance on Below Deck.

Jill as a Guest on ‘Below Deck’

As the guests first arrived on the St. David, Jill took a moment to observe that the boat was "spotless." A brief glimmer of approval. Then, as Chief Steward Fraser Olender ushered the group to the hot tub, Jill made her first complaint, before the yacht had left the dock. Dipping her hand in the water, she observed: "I think it's too hot. Can you turn it down for now?" Keeping in mind, Jill is not the primary guest, and it is her friend Melinda whose opinions ought to be the ones that mattered. Later, when Jill ordered her customary Diet Coke from the crew, she pointed out that the ice machine at the bar produces low-quality ice cubes. Ready to accommodate, Steward Barbie Pascual ran down to the lower deck to bring Jill ice cubes from a different machine that produced "nugget ice," which was preferred. Barbie observed: "Jill is the primary in her head. She's overwhelming."

Jill is the kind of woman that, when she is looking for her boyfriend, will shout his name from across the mega-yacht. And if he doesn't respond, she'll simply yell louder. If you watch her appearances on different reality TV programs, and the way she speaks in interviews, you can't help but notice her directness, her take-charge attitude, her specific critique of every environment she is in. To Jill's credit, she didn't know that the crew had been working one steward short. The guests are not supposed to know those kinds of details, and have every right to expect a high level of service. That is what mega-yachting is about for those who can afford the stay.

And it isn't Jill alone who voices concerns. During breakfast on the second day, someone requested hot sauce at the table and complained that there was none. Jill observed: "It's such a big boat, they can't be here all the time." Which is a considerate observation, if it weren't followed with a "but." Jill continues: "But sometimes if you need hot sauce, and you have a hot plate of food, you don't want to wait five minutes for it because it's gonna be cold." Another male guest loudly proclaimed that he would like to have a drink from the bar, but there was no one present to ask. These were certainly champagne problems.

It is frustratingly clear as the stewards are shown running around the boat to accomplish everything, that if they did have one more person present, the employees would have the coverage they needed to accommodate the guests. It is frustrating for the guests as well, who obviously expect five-star service. When Fraser arrived at the breakfast table, Jill immediately pulled his attention: "Can I give you another recommendation for the yacht?" She then told him that on her boat, they had a little button for the primary guest to be able to signal the crew by buzzer when they wanted something. Fraser, losing his usual composure a touch, quipped back: "Bet they loved you." Everyone at the table laughed along with him, but it was a tense moment as Jill realized her suggestion had not gone over well.

She continued on as if Fraser had not spoken, and told him helpfully that he could order the buzzer on Amazon. This had sat so poorly with Fraser that he immediately told Captain Kerry about what had transpired. In a confessional, Fraser claimed: "Jill is crawling into my brain and eating away at my soul." Chef Anthony Iracane is disappointed in his work after another dinner where the guests' many different types of requests got the better of him; having to prepare vegetarian, pescatarian, and vegan options for each course became a nightmare in the kitchen and service fell behind. After two days with Jill and her friends on board, Chef Anthony no longer wants to be part of the charter anymore: "I want to run in my room, and cry all night." What the guests, and Jill specifically, don't seem to understand is that if the demands weren't coming so quickly, and with so much variety, the level of service would improve naturally.

Of course, it is also possible that Jill's rapid fire demands could be a trick of editing, splicing together moment after moment where she is making observations or requests of the crew. But she should know from housewives that "they can't edit what you don't say." It is clear Jill gave the editors a lot to work with on Below Deck. Barbie was quite vocal about her feelings towards Jill to her crew mates and in her confessionals while under the pressure of her constant scrutiny. It seems that after some time to reflect, she appears to have softened towards their guest. When Jill was taking heat on social media for coming across as entitled, Barbie took to Instagram Live in her defense. She said that there were many moments not shown where Jill was being lovely.

It seems that although Barbie had her complaints at the time, having her as a guest was not as awful as it appeared watching the show back. So Jill may feel entitled to blame this one on the edit. Speaking to Melinda on the yacht, Jill reflected on her demands, acknowledging that she might be "a little pushy," but in the end she felt she was only seeking satisfaction with what they had paid for. At the end of the stay, the tip that the group leaves is $20,000, to be split among the crew. With the tip working out to approximately $1600 per crew member, Deckhand Kyle Stillie explains that while it is the lowest tip they have received this season, it's still a lot of money at the end of the day. On Instagram after the episode aired, Jill made a post referencing the criticism online, saying next vacation there would be "no cameras." All of Jill's travels that viewers have seen on reality TV make clear she is a strong personality to deal with, even when on a "relaxing" vacation.

New episodes of Below Deck air on Bravo on Monday nights. Past seasons of Below Deck, Real Housewives of New York City, and Ultimate Girls Trip can be streamed on Peacock.