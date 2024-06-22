The Big Picture Below Deck showcases LGBTQ+ individuals breaking gender norms in the yachting industry.

Diversity in crew representation on Below Deck sparks conversations on gender and race.

Captain Sandy Yawn and Fraser Olender make history as openly LGBTQ+ crew members in leadership roles.

For the most part, the five franchises within the Below Deck universe are filled with personalities that fall into heteronormative tropes. Macho men on deck. Female stewardesses in the interior. But there have not only been individuals who have defied the gender norms in certain roles, but the reality franchise has showcased how LGBTQ+ individuals have been able to work and survive in the yachting industry. Whether it is David Bradbury who was the first out gay deckhand on Season 1, Fraser Olender being the first male Chief Stew in the franchise, or Captain Sandy Yawn being an out and proud lesbian and the only female captain in a male-dominated job, Below Deck has been able to highlight how sexuality in the yachting industry has its struggles and celebrations.

Since 2013, Below Deck has been one of Bravo's top properties. Following work and play on the high seas, Below Deck is a reality show that fans dream of being able to take part in. As charter guests, of course! With so much success, the flagship franchise spawned four spin-offs: Below Deck Mediterranean in 2016, Below Deck Sailing Yacht in 2020, Below Deck Down Under in 2022, and Below Deck Adventure also in 2022. Throughout the five series, there have been some incredible LGBTQ+ individuals who have had the opportunity to share their stories through this huge television platform.

'Below Deck' Spotlights the Discrimination in the Yachting Industry

When Season 1 of Below Deck began, it was a learning curve for viewers. For most, it was their first opportunity to look into the world of the yachting industry. While the show may have had some rough camera angles and a necessity to amplify the drama that Bravo fans have come to expect, the personalities of the motoryacht were the spotlight of the series. The crew on superyacht Honor included Captain Lee Rosbach, with heads of departments Chef Ben Robinson, Chief Stewardess Adrienne Gang, and First Officer Aleks Taldykin. The interior team consisted of two women, Kat Held and Samantha Orme. The exterior team comprised two men, Eddie Lucas and David Bradbury. The gender lines showcased the typical breakdown in the world of yachting, but there was one crew member who was an anomaly: David Bradbury. He was a bright-eyed boy next door who just so happened to be gay. While he may not have engaged in much drama, his time on the show did allow him to discuss how rare queer individuals are on the deck in the yachting industry. It was a powerful moment for the very first season of the program to bring this discussion to light. And as the show continued, further discussions on gender, sexuality, and race came to the forefront.

While there are positive portrayals of diversity on the show, it's not necessarily a reflection on the industry as a whole. According to the cast, if you're a minority, it's a harder climb to the top. That might be why Captain Sandy has so much passion for her position. When Below Deck cast their first crewmember of color, Jennice Ontiveros, on Season 2, she also broke barriers on the show as the first female deckie. Her presence opened up the conversation about gender roles on yachts and also kept viewers in tune to the diversity makeup on the show. So when Season 8 rolled around and the cast began with no crew of color, there was an outcry. As Simone Mashile on Below Deck Season 7 stated, "So I've calculated that like, .02 percent of people in this industry are people of color." She continued on to say, "Oh, it was such a mission to even get the first job because they were looking for these like blonde, blue-eyed people. So I'm excited about learning how to do serve and being like a well-rounded stew."

With individuals working on megayachts from all around the world with so many backgrounds and beliefs, sometimes the fear of being outed on the job can be hard. Especially if a homophobic chef is working in the galley. During Below Deck Med Season 4, Chef Mila Kolomeitseva was easily the worst and most unqualified chef the show has ever seen. And behind her poor quality of work, she showcased her antiquated morals. During a car ride for a crew night out, she shared her displeasure of the LGBTQ+ community stating she didn't want to see two men kissing. Her homophobic remarks alienated her coworkers, but aided in her dismissal. It was the first time a conversation dealing with homophobia caused tension on Below Deck.

For all the bad eggs out there, allies do exist. But that doesn't necessarily indicate opportunities for queer individuals. Below Deck Med star Kyle Viljoen has stated that gay yachties have to work twice as hard to be promoted and be taken seriously in their field. He's revealed that he has had employers ask him to be less feminine on the job, a request that is discriminatory. During his time on the show, he was often seen showing his emotions. Especially the ones that are tied to gay men. He had a big fear of his sexuality being pinned on how he reacted, especially when he was injured. He continued to question where the promotions and pay increases were. Well, when it comes to Below Deck, it's rare, but they do exist.

Captain Sandy and Fraser Olender Make History on 'Below Deck'

It wasn't until Season 10 of Below Deck before the program featured a male Chief Stew. Fraser Olender showcased how you can work your way up in the industry. First appearing on the show during Season 9 as a 2nd Stew, Fraser was diligent, professional, and a barrel of fun. When it was time to hire a new Chief Stew, Captain Lee Rosbach looked toward the trusty Fraser to lead the interior. He was nervous having this upper management position, but he performed his job exceptionally well. He was retained in his position for a second season as Chief Stew for Season 11, working under Captain Kerry Titheradge, the new flagship captain. Fraser is openly gay and proved that regardless of sexual orientation, the guest experience was not hindered. In fact, with perhaps the exception of The Real Housewives of New York City's Jill Zarin, not a single charter guest has complained about his prowess in his position. It was an important step for the program. In the same year that Fraser received his promotion, Below Deck Med also made history with the promotion of Below Deck Down Under's Tumi Mhlongo as the first Black Chief Stew in the franchise. Visibility is crucial on television. And it just so happens that both individuals have worked with another history maker, Captain Sandy Yawn.

While it may be hard to believe, Captain Sandy Yawn arrived on Below Deck Med for Season 2, replacing Captain Mark Howard who was just not TV worthy. With over two decades in the boating industry, Captain Sandy Yawn's mission on Below Deck Med is to show how women can be just as amazing as the men in yachting. She wanted to break down the stereotypes she faces by exposing her ability to viewers and the world. She has also had to face firsthand what it is to be a lesbian captain. With her time on Below Deck Med, and that partial season cameo on Below Deck Season 10, Captain Sandy has used her platform to be an advocate for the LGBTQ+ community. She is proud of who she is, having just married her girlfriend, Leah Shaffer. Viewers will have the chance to see the pair become engaged during Season 9 of Below Deck Med.

Representation Matters on 'Below Deck'