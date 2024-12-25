Below Deck Mediterranean couple Gael Cameron and Nathan Gallagher are still going strong! Fans witnessed their romance during Below Deck Mediterranean Season 9 when Cameron was already in a relationship with someone. However, she eventually called things off with her ex to be with Gallagher. While the two broke up after filming Season 9, they got back together a few weeks later and are now giving the fans a sneak peek into their relationship.

Gallagher recently took to his Instagram stories to share that Cameron was visiting him in Ireland. Gallagher posted a photo of his Australian girlfriend trying Irish food during their night out in Belfast. In another story, the happy couple is seen posing closely for a selfie video. The update comes a few months after Cameron and Gallagher announced their reconciliation on Instagram. While Cameron’s post was rather cryptic, Gallagher posted a photo of the two of them kissing on social media to announce that they were back together.

Since then, the couple has been keeping the fans updated on how they make their long-distance relationship work. In October 2024, Cameron showed off a picture of a bouquet and a card that Gallagher had sent to her home in Australia. As reported by Bravo, the card also featured a photo of the couple from a wedding they had attended. “To the most beautiful girl in the world,” wrote Gallagher. Cameron commented on the sweet gesture on her story and expressed that Gallagher made her feel like the most special girl in the world even when they were miles apart.

Gallagher and Cameron Thought Their Romance Wasn’t Meant To Last

Filming for Below Deck Mediterranean Season 9 wrapped in the summer of 2023, which is when Gallagher and Cameron decided to call things off. On the Below Deck Mediterranean After Show, the reality stars shared that they ended up traveling together for six weeks. But that’s when they realized that their relationship wasn’t working out. According to Cameron, Gallagher had “a lot of emotional maturing to do.”

Cameron added that as she began to travel with Gallagher, she discovered a different side to him. The reality TV star confessed that she wasn’t used to her partner’s anger, stubbornness, and immaturity. But that wasn’t the only reason behind their sudden split. According to Gallagher, the physical distance between them made things difficult. He shared that after traveling, Cameron went back to Australia while he started a new job. Because of their differing time zones, they were barely talking on most days.

Gallagher claimed that he started second-guessing everything due to their communication gap. However, Cameron added that they were willing to make it work for a while. In fact, a month before she was about to visit Gallagher, he expressed his concerns about their relationship. Cameron revealed that Gallagher started ghosting her after that conversation. The situation worsened when Nathan revealed he had reconnected with an ex which led to their temporary split.

All seasons of Below Deck Mediterranean are available to stream on Peacock.

Release Date May 3, 2016 Cast Sandy Yawn , Hannah Ferrier , Malia White , Mzi Dempers , João Franco , Colin Macy-O'Toole , Kyle Viljoen , Christine Drake Main Genre Reality-TV Seasons 9

