As the charter season on Below Deck: Mediterranean is coming to a close, and Captain Sandy Yawn finally got a third stew for Aesha Scott, the drama is afloat on the superyacht Mustique. Second stewardess Ellie Dubaich has been very vocal about wanting to become a Chief Stew at some point in her career, but her performance this season has shown that she is still not ready to be a head of department. As third stew Carrie O'Neill joined the crew, Ellie started to become threatened by her because she would be the floater of the group, but her experience was much better than Ellie's.

Aesha Scott's motive for having Carrie be the floater was to have someone who could aid anyone during their jobs, as they have been operating with a three-stew group on a four-stew yacht. Ellie has shown that she can be immature in Aesha's decisions to help them, as she has only been thinking about herself and her ranking on the yacht. Luckily, Aesha has not let Ellie get to her and knows that her decisions must be followed as a Chief Stew. She also sees how Ellie has felt threatened by Carrie, since it is clear that she has more experience than Ellie.

Aesha Knew Ellie Felt Threatened

Since the crew had heard about new stewardess Carrie O'Neill joining the team, it could be seen how much of a problem it created for Ellie because she felt she was being demoted. Ellie says in one of her confessionals how she felt when she heard about Carrie, "I don't know why we need a new person. I don't agree with it, but I have to respect it; it feels like I'm about to get demoted. If I'm reading this situation correctly, it would make me start resenting Aesha for that decision." In no way did Aesha ever mention having Ellie be demoted; she mentioned having her as an extra set of hands, which would lessen the work for all the girls. Luckily, Aesha is smart enough to bring someone back down from their high horse, as she explained on the Aftershow.

She says on the After Show how she could tell that Ellie had a problem with Carrie and even questioned Ellie's timing when asking about the Chief Stew role. "I think she could see as soon as Carrie came on that she was more equipped and better than her and was immediately threatened, but I was like, 'Babe, I can read you like a f*cking book. I know what you're doing.' But she's like standing there staring at me, so I'd give her these really short, unenthused answers. And then I'm like, 'Anyway, let's just talk about it later.'" As the season is coming to a close, viewers are intrigued to see how Ellie will feel with Carrie now being onboard and showing her experience. She is the only one with a problem with her, and even third-stew Bri Mueller was thankful to have one more person in the interior to help them out. Below Deck: Mediterranean releases every Monday and the next day on Peacock.

