Sometimes, you need to watch yourself misbehaving for self-realization to hit, and that’s precisely what Elena Dubiach is going through right now after watching herself on Below Deck Mediterranean Season 9. The reality TV star had a long-standing beef with junior stew Bri Muller, and the crew was growing helpless to act as a mediator amid their conflict.

Dubiach has been known to misuse her level of authority as a superior and even comment on Muller’s lack of capability to handle the pressures that come with reality TV. She has also gone as far as taking things to social media in a since-deleted post where she criticized Muller’s handling of conflict on the show. Their dynamic created a toxic environment on the show, which led ​​Chief Stew Aesha Scottwent and Captain Sandy Yawn to consider the possibility of firing either one or both of them to maintain harmony on the deck.

Although Elena Dubiach has maintained her innocence during confessionals and even to her superiors in the past, neither of them has been fired for the time being, as the crew is currently on charter. However, now that Dubiach has had a chance to witness her behavior, she feels immensely remorseful, as she revealed on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

It's Not Everyday That Somebody Feels Remorseful of Their Actions

Elena Dubiach had a heart-to-heart conversation with Andy Cohen when asked if she would like to address anything regarding the season so far. The reality TV star explained that she is grateful that she had the opportunity to see herself “through somebody else’s eyes.” She further remarked on how one tends to be mean to others in their day-to-day life while viewing a situation from their current perspective.

The Bravo celebrity further stresses how, even though one feels justified at that moment, one may tend to forget to look at the situation by placing oneself in someone else’s shoes. Dubiach admits that she was short-tempered in her treatment of younger stew Bri Muller and could’ve been more empathetic in her approach. She further stated that she genuinely regrets her actions and realizes that she should’ve kept things professional. While expressing her regret to Cohen, the reality TV star also stated:

“And I realized that, sometimes, we are the villain in their story. And that’s who I was in Bri’s story. And I truly regret that.”

Elena Dubaich remarked how she should’ve lifted and motivated her subordinate instead of dragging her down. Considering the crew was growing tired of the duo’s antics, and a possible termination loomed above her head, whether the reality TV star truly meant what she said is debatable. But regardless, admitting one’s fault is a great step in the right direction to clear up the toxicity on deck.

New episodes of Below Deck Mediterranean Season 9 air every Monday at 9:00 p.m. on Bravo. The episodes are available to stream the next day on Peacock, along with previous seasons of the show.

