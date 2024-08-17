The Big Picture Aesha Scott brings a unique, quirky personality to the Chief Stew role on Below Deck spinoffs.

Aesha's ability to pivot and handle challenging situations sets her apart in the franchise.

Aesha's relationships with her captains and crew members showcase her leadership potential.

When viewers met Aesha Scott in Season 4 of Below Deck: Mediterranean, they instantly fell in love with her because she wasn't the typical stewardess looking for a hookup or trying too hard to impress their chief stew. Her personality makes her stand out since she is very quirky, and everyone can tell she doesn't care what people think of her. Her personality has caught the audience's attention, and she enjoys working in super yachts. She has taken her job seriously, so she continued to grow and became a Chief Stew for the Below Deck spinoffs. To be considered a great Chief Stew on Below Deck, the main personality seen previously by one of the franchise's original and best Chief Stew, Kate Chastain, was that she was strict and stood her ground when it came to her role on the boat.

In the past, it has been seen that sometimes the Chief Stews are overlooked by the deck team and the captains because they think the job is easy. Kate was one of the ones who showed how much work it is to not only be in charge of the boat and make sure the guests are taken care of and that her stewardesses are working hard. Ever since Kate left the franchise, there hasn't been anyone that could step up to the plate and become the face of the franchise in the stew department until Aesha walked in and changed how they are looked at.

Aesha's Relationship with Her Captains Helps Her

Aesha's journey in the Below Deck universe started as a second stewardess, and she stated she wanted to continue growing and eventually become a Chief Stew. This dream became a reality when she was chosen as the Chief Stew for the Below Deck spinoff Below Deck: Down Under. During her run on the spinoff, she showcased her leadership and pivot skills, dealing with not only guests but also snobby chefs and a toxic turn with a lead deckhand. Her run as Chief Stew with Captain Jason Chambers also sparked an interest in her with the captains since Chief Stews needed to have a great relationship with them, and she showed she and Captain Jason were a great team together. Aesha has grown exponentially ever since her first time on the Med and has quickly shown she has what it takes to be the face of the franchise.

Aesha was introduced to viewers as the second stewardess on Below Deck: Mediterranean. Her spunky, no-filter personality attracted everyone's attention as she was not a typical stewardess who cared about looks and wanted perfection. During her time on the Med, she worked under Chief Stew Hannah Ferrier, who helped her during her first season and became her right-hand woman. Even though Hannah was let go from the series after Captain Sandy Yawn fired her, Hannah was someone who was able to mold Aesha into the Chief Stew she is now. They continue their friendship even though Aesha is still on the show. Aesha even mentioned in her first season how she felt Captain Sandy was not giving the interior crew the recognition they deserve, and this moment showed how much of a hard worker she is and how she wants to be noticed for her hard work. Despite not having Hannah anymore as her Chief Stew, another way Aesha has shown her growth is with her ability to pivot at any time since, for Season 5 of Below Deck: Mediterranean, she was asked to come in halfway through the season after Hannah's firing to step up to the plate as the second stew. It would have been too much work if it had been anyone else, but Aesha can step into a workplace and think on her feet. During her second run on the show, she proved to Captain Sandy her abilities in interiors and how much growth she had gone through, which helped her relationship with the Captain grow even more.

During her first run as Chief Stew on Below Deck, Aesha had a lot to prove since she was coming in as the first Chief Stew for the show's newest spinoff, and they had to make an impact. Bravo made a great decision by bringing her in to join Captain Jason Chambers because viewers have grown to love the friendship they developed while being on the show. This was the first time she would be in the cameras as the leader of the interior. It wasn't an easy run for Aesha since she had to deal with snobby Chef Ryan McKeown, who continuously made snarky remarks towards her, but she could stand her ground and not let him break her. The relationship between the Chef and the Chief Stew is always very complicated, and most of the time, the two do not get along. Still, Aesha's friendly personality makes it her job to make it through the season and not let the Chef break her down or her team.

While on Down Under, the moment that cemented Aesha as one of the best Chief Stews was when she had to help her stewardess Margot Sisson when the lead deckhand Luke Jones attempted to move on her while intoxicated. While Aesha did not see the moment, and luckily, the production crew stepped in before the moment could get any worse, she showed how much she cared for her stews by being there for Margot and ensuring she was okay after the incident. Aesha and Captain Jason have been praised for the moment and made the two fan favorites. Her relationship with Captain Jason grew even more, showing she has what it takes to be a Chief Stew.

Aesha Proves She Can Pivot At Any Moment

Seeing Aesha evolve throughout her Below Deck journey has been something viewers have enjoyed, and seeing her go back to where it all started and be Chief Stew has made many viewers proud of her. Seeing Aesha as the Chief Stew on Below Deck: Mediterranean truly shows her hard work and how much growth she has gone through. Her journey on the Med has not been easy since this season. She has had to deal with drama from her stews, Bri Muller and Ellie Dubaich since they are not getting along. Besides her stews not getting along, she has had to work twice as hard since they are all in a yacht that requires four stewardesses, and they have only three, making it more difficult to manage everything fairly. Any other Chief Stew would have had an issue with these problems, but Aesha has kept her composure since if she were to break down, then the whole team would go down with her, and it's important to attempt to keep the morale high when it comes to tricky situations like the ones she has had to go through.

Aesha is very sweet, but she takes her job very seriously, and if it gets messed up, she will not be scared to step in and make tricky decisions. Her third stew, Bri Muller, has been a tricky one for her since she doesn't have a lot of experience and, as someone with not a lot of experience, can slow down the flow of the work. As Chief Stew, Aesha has stepped up to help her evolve but has made many mistakes. She even told Bri that if she continued making mistakes, she wouldn't be afraid to fire her and be a stew down. This has shown that even with her sweet personality, Aesha understands she is working, and the most important thing is always to keep the guests happy and continue improving.

Aesha Scott has every quality to be the newest face of the franchise and, after going through many different Chief Stews, is the best replacement for Kate Chastain.

Below Deck Mediterranean releases every Monday on Bravo and the next day on Peacock.

