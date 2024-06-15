The Big Picture Trying to get on Below Deck Mediterranean comes with a hefty price tag.

Guests on the show pay a discounted rate, but still shell out over $8,000 each to be on the boat.

The $65,000 price tag for the show is a steal compared to the usual cost of chartering a yacht, which can reach up to $200,000.

Trying to be on a Bravo show is a goal for many viewers and, if you have money, it might be an easier goal to obtain. One of the top shows on the network is Below Deck Mediterranean and, if you can afford it, you can worm your way into a spot on the series. But only as a guest, and you have to pay a pretty penny to make it happen.

The premise of the show is to see the crew of Below Deck Mediterranean working on a ship together and taking care of guests when aboard the ship. But, according to Bravo's website, the series seemingly has guests paying less than what they normally would. The casting for the show states that those "guests" are paying a discounted rate to take a journey. The site says that the crew are serving guests paying "a highly discounted rate of what the normal charter fee." And when you hear how much they're paying, it will make you wonder how much a real charter fee is.

Now, your average day Bravo fan might not be able to just drop the amount of money it takes to be on Below Deck Mediterranean. According to a casting email obtained by The Things, each person is paying over $8,000 to be on the boat. That puts the total to charter the boat at $65,000. Again, how much is it normally to charter a boat if this is the discounted rate? With a tip of $15,000 total for the crew, that puts the grand total for each person at $8,125. Sorry, guys, we maybe won't be on Below Deck Mediterranean any time soon.

What Does the 'Below Deck Mediterranean' Price Tag Get You?

That $65,000 price tag is, sadly, not even a fraction of what this kind of get away typically costs, running you upwards of $175,000 to $200,000 to charter a boat. If you aren't the most elite of rich people, you might not find yourself on Below Deck Mediterranean any time soon. Reportedly, what this price tag includes for those wanting to be the next guest on Below Deck Mediterranean is the following: economy roundtrip airfare for everyone, two nights in a hotel, three days on a luxury yacht, a private chef, food and alcohol on the yacht, 24 hour service and all 'water toys.'

So with the $15,000 tip already included and knowing what the overall price tag could be to charter a yacht, it isn't the worst deal on the planet. You just have to have that much money just lying around.

