The Big Picture The latest season of Below Deck Mediterranean faced controversy when crew bosun Ruan's certification was flagged as fake, leading to his departure.

Ruan took to Instagram to share his side of the story, claiming that the show producers used him to generate drama and that his original documents were in South Africa.

Contrary to rumors, Ruan left the show to attend his best friend's brother's funeral, stating that faking a death is not something to be taken lightly.

The Bravo sea adventure reality TV show, Below Deck Mediterranean, first aired in 2016. Since then, it has spurred multiple spin-offs and the show itself now has successful seven seasons. The eighth season of Below Deck Mediterranean is anticipated to air at the end of this year! The show revolves around the lives of crew members on deck working and surviving the seas together. The crew goes through multiple challenges as they make sure the guests on board have a good time. Consequently, the recently aired season of the Australian spin-off of this show, Below Deck Down Under, has caught attention of many people for several reasons.

While the series gets attention for all the good things it's doing for the reality TV genre, some of the cast is also getting attention for their alleged wrong-doings. During the premier episode of season 8 of Below Deck Mediterranean, the crew bosun, Ruan Irving, found himself in a conundrum. During the episode, there was a crew certification check by the board authorities and the board flagged Ruan's documents as 'not originals'. His Yacht Masters certification was said to be fake. Captain Sandy Yawn had to follow maritime law protocols and Ruan was asked to leave the ship and the show. This stirred a whole scandal on social media as fans pressured Ruan to say something about the situation.

RELATED: ‘Below Deck Down Under’: Jason Chambers Steps Up Against Unconsented Sexual Advances On His Show

Ruan Shares His Side Of the Story On His Instagram

Image via Bravo TV

On 28th September, Ruan made an Instagram post opening up about the forged credential documents situation that happened in the first episode of the season. He also brought up other small misunderstandings that people had been gossiping about. For example, he explained why he kept on his sunglasses while talking with Captain Sandy Yawn. He clarified that he wasn't being rude but that he simply forgot he was wearing any sunglasses as he was nervous and distracted.

For the documents, he claims that the show producers used him to stir unnecessary drama to get public attention towards the show. His original documents were not with him when he started filming for the show. They were in South Africa, and he didn't like carrying around the originals. Hence, he made copies of his original documents and those were the ones showed to the maritime authorities. He said that he wasn't informed prior to the filming of the scene that his original documents would be needed. He continues about the Yacht Masters certificate and regretfully admits that he was scammed. According to Ruan, it was during that scene that he himself discovered the fact. He said "The show started. And then MCA discovered if you scan the barcode it comes up with someone else’s name and picture. Was I scammed? Most probably!!”

Lastly, he emphasizes the real reason why he left the show, and it was not because of the certificates. He, apparently, left the show to attend his best friend's brother's funeral. He said, “For the peeps saying I faked a friends death just to get off the show cos of the certificate problem you have some serious issues. You don’t play with death,”