Captain Sandy Yawn isn’t going to let Captain Lee Rosbach’s shady comment directed toward her be the onset of beef between the duo. The Below Deck Mediterranean star recently responded to a comment made by Below Deck alum Rosbach at the London stop of his NightCap tour back in October, where he named Yawn when asked who his least favorite Below Deck star was.

At the Bravo Fan Fest held in Miami on November,23,2024, Captain Sandy Yawn shared her two cents on Captain Lee Rosbach’s comments exclusively with Daryn Carp from E! News. The Below Deck Mediterranean star expressed that she’s not entirely sure what she ever did to Rosbach to be privy to his dislike. The reality TV star also believes that their alleged feud is a one-sided affair, noting how she doesn’t want to dwell on his distaste towards her. Yawn maintained an air of grace by sharing a message directed toward the Below Deck alum in the following words:

“And I’m sorry, Captain Lee, if I offended you in any way. I wish him the best.”

During the NightCap tour event, Captain Lee Rosbach was quite vocal about his distaste towards Yawn, explicitly stating how he doesn’t like her. He also expressed how it isn’t necessary for him to like people in order to work alongside them. Rosbach had roped Yawn onboard Below Deck Season 10 to fill in for him while he had to leave super-yacht after succumbing to an injury. The duo were on good terms until Yawn fired floating deck/stew Camille Lamb without informing Rosbach — seemingly the onset of tensions between them.

Captain Lee Rosbach Was Not Invited to Captain Sandy Yawn’s Wedding

Captain Lee Rosbach and Captain Sandy Yawn are clearly not on the best of terms. On the May 22, 2024 episode of his podcast Salty with Captain Lee, Rosbach dished to co-host Sam DeCavalcanti on how he was not invited to Yawn’s wedding to longtime partner Leah Shafer.

The Below Deck alum was not amused to be excluded from Yawn’s wedding guest list. He comically stated that his invitation probably got lost in the mail. Yawn and Shafer tied the knot on May 11, 2024, on a superyacht in Ft. Lauderdale. The ceremony was captured by Bravo cameras and was officiated by the executive producer of Below Deck Mediterranean, Nadine Rajabi. Chief stews Aesha Scott and Kate Chastain were also present alongside other Below Deck stars.

On the podcast, DeCavalcanti further threw salt on Rosbach’s wounds by mentioning that his friend and co-host of the Bravo show Couch Talk With Captain Lee and Kate, Kate Chastain was present at the wedding. This resulted in a dry response from Rosbach, who said, “Well, good for her.”

Bravo has confirmed the renewal of Below Deck Season 12; however, an official release date has yet to be announced. In the meantime, you can stream the show’s previous seasons on Peacock.

