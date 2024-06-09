The Big Picture Aesha Scott showed her Chief Stew skills on Below Deck Med, handling missing provisions like a pro.

The lack of alcohol almost ruined the guest experience, but Aesha managed to salvage it.

Aesha connected with disappointed guests, proving she's destined for greatness as Chief Stew.

Below Deck Mediterranean is back! And so is Aesha Scott! She was thrown for the biggest loop a Chief Stew could experience. To kick off this season, Aesha reunited with Captain Sandy Yawn, and everything seemed to be running as normal. The provisions were missing in action — most importantly, the bubbly. As fans know from all the Below Deck franchises, alcohol is the key to a great crew tip. But when you have a fabulous Chief Stew, things are not going to seem as bad as they actually were. Aesha managed her team well, listened to the guests' needs, and didn't let her frustration get the best of her. It may only be the first charter of the new season, but if Aesha continues in this manner, she is destined for greatness. Perhaps the GOAT of Chief Stews!

Since 2016, Below Deck Mediterranean has been the divisive first spin-off in the Below Deck Cinematic Universe. Following the lives on and off the clock of various megayachts in the Med, Below Deck Med has supplied viewers with all the fights, drama, and love they could ever desire. Since Season 2, the franchise has been led by Captain Sandy Yawn, the first and only female captain in the entire franchise. With her specific management style and favoritism toward certain individuals and departments, Captain Sandy has been a love her or hate her character. But when it comes to beloved characters, Aesha Scott comes top of mind. And she is back and better than ever.

Aesha Scott Has Grown Exponentially Since Her Start in the Franchise

Below Deck fans were first introduced to Aesha Scott during Season 4 of Below Deck Med. The quirky Kiwi brought a bubbly personality, exceptional work skills, and a little bit of love to give to the guests and crew alike. While she did develop an adorable little romance with deckhand Jack Stirrup, it sadly didn't last. She came back a season later as a mid-season replacement following Hannah Ferrier, her former Chief Stew's, abrupt and unjust firing. In her two seasons of Below Deck Med, she proved her worth, becoming one of the biggest fan-favorites in the franchise. Only two years later, Below Deck Down Under launched as the third spin-off in the franchise, and fans were greeted with a familiar face, Aesha Scott. She was promoted to Chief Stew and had one of the best working relationships with Captain Jason Chambers. With two full seasons under her belt, fans expected to see her again for a third time Down Under, but they were pleasantly surprised when the trailer for the ninth season of Below Deck Med dropped and Aesha was back.

Aesha and Captain Sandy had a good working relationship the two times they worked together. While there was not much necessarily between the pair, Captain Sandy respected Aesha; when you have a great work ethic, Captain Sandy will love you. In the premiere of Below Deck Mediterranean Season 9, the first interaction on motoryacht Mustique was between the duo. Aesha started off strong with her interior team, Bri Muller and Elena Dubaich, who appeared quite briefly during Season 7. With less than 24 hours to turn over the boat to welcome the scarily young British charter guests, all Aesha and her team needed to do was clean and prepare the interior and stock provisions. Only the provisions hit a snag. Multiple times. They didn't arrive! Between Chef Johnathan "Jono" Shillingford being without the lobster he ordered and the entire ship not having enough champagne, rosé, or wine, for the first time on Below Deck, the lack of provisions truly almost destroyed the entire guest experience.

No Wine Makes Below Deck Charter Guests Whine

As fans of Below Deck know, the guest experience is crucial. Whether it is the perfectly delectable meal, exciting excursions, or being supplied with endless glasses of alcohol, if the charter guests don't feel like they're getting beyond five-star service, the tip at the end of the charter will suffer. A bad tip can cause immense dissension between the yachties. As experienced as Aesha is, she refused to allow that to happen on her watch — especially on the first charter of the entire season. The years of experience for Aesha proved beneficial when the booze did not arrive. Viewers are only granted so much into the behind the scenes of preparing for a charter. Sure, there have been occasional charters where a crucial item or two is missing, but Aesha's provisioners completely dropped the ball. The amount of times Aesha, or Captain Sandy on her behalf, called the company to locate their order, only to have them continue to not deliver, was beyond frustrating. But Aesha completely managed to salvage the awful situation.

Knowing that the alcohol preferences were not on board when the guests arrived, Aesha leveled with the twentysomethings. She literally got on their level to let them know what the deal was, even cursing in the process. While that might be frowned upon in the industry as being unprofessional, it allowed Aesha to minimize the situation by showing her own frustration, allowing the guests to connect with her immediately. Her friendly demeanor set the tone for the continued disappointment to come. The young guests were so disappointed about the lack of champagne and rosé that they were willing to depart the ship just to find some bottles on their own. Aesha was able to convince them to drink other cocktails to satisfy their desires. While they weren't completely thrilled with the option, they seemed to understand.

How Captain Sandy would operate this season with Aesha in charge of the interior was going to be telling. But if this debacle proved anything, Aesha has earned the respect of Captain Sandy. When Captain Sandy gets on the phone to yell at the company that failed them, you know she has your back. This provision struggle showcased just how dynamite of a Chief Stew Aesha is. She has grown up in the industry in front of viewers' eyes. From a stew on Below Deck Med to Chief Stew on Below Deck Down Under and back to the same role on Below Deck Med, Aesha is already proving how impeccable at her job she is.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 9:00pm on Bravo. All episodes are available to stream the next day on Peacock in the U.S.

