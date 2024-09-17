The Bosun is one of the most important and prominent positions on Below Deck. No matter the franchise, the Bosun is often seen leading the deck team, working with the captain, and proving why they are integral to the yacht. This season on Below Deck Mediterranean, Bosun Iain Maclean seems to be completely MIA. It's not that he's been edited out of the show for misconduct, he just seems to be an unimportant player in the season's storytelling.

Below Deck Med is one of the successful spinoff shows of the flagship series. Now in its 9th season, Below Deck Mediterranean brings stunning locales alongside high-octane drama through the lives of the yachties who work on board. This season, Mustique is traveling through the beautiful seas of Greece. As the charter season is about to end, will Iain Maclean be there to clink champagne at the end?

Iain Maclean Started Off in Hot Water

When Season 9 of Below Deck Mediterranean began, Captain Sandy Yawn had a brand-new crew, with one old friend returning after a few years away. Despite having Aesha Scott as a stew previously, it was her first time having her in a managerial position. For Captain Sandy, it was a new character season with new heads of departments. Leading the exterior was Iain Maclean. He seemed like a decent guy. The South African yachtie had experience. About five years in the industry. At least, based on being appointed as Bosun, one would think that Maclean was the best fit for the position. But as the charter season got underway, fans were convinced that the Bosun would be the first to get the ax from Captain Sandy.

Early on in the season, Captain Sandy Yawn felt strongly that Iain was a bit lazy. His team, comprised of Joe Bradley, Nathan Gallagher, and Gael Cameron, continually called out his missteps. He had been ridiculed for his poor communication skills. He even nearly left character guests and a crew member out at sea. Between himself and Chef Jono Shillingford, some fans expected an early season departure, but with Captain Sandy trying to have a perfect season, both men stayed on board. When it came to action on deck, Iain's biggest decision of the season came when he appointed Joe Bradley as Lead Deckhand. And Joe, well, he seems to be doing a much better job than his superior. And from there, Iain has been scarcely seen on camera. While Iain may be perceived as lazy in the eyes of Captain Sandy and his team, the reality is that nothing insanely wrong has happened. At least that made it onto camera. So is it possible Iain's just doing his job? Is that the worst thing?

Iain Mclean Doesn't Provide Typical Reality TV Drama

Close

Much of this season's action has focused on the dueling relationship drama. On the deck, Nathan Gallagher and Gael Cameron have fostered a special relationship. Though Gael has let go of her long-distance boyfriend for her coworker, it's been a key source of action. It's been a lovey-dovey story, despite the heartbreak Gael has caused the voice-only ex. Then there is the feud between Elena Dubaich and Bri Muller. The two stews have had a rivalry, not only trying to prove they are the best stew on board, but also trying to win over the heart of Joe Bradley, who's been playing them against one another. Now, with a fourth stew in the mix, Carrie O'Neill, joined the fray which has complicated the ever-expanding love triangle, as Joe likes new things. So where does Iain fit in this season? Captain Sandy is her own entity. Chief Stew Aesha Scott is not looking for love. Chef Jono has a yacht boyfriend. When it comes to reality television drama, Iain's just not providing. Iain Maclean is just too real.

Finally, in the penultimate episode, Iain finally got to go out on land and help lead an excursion. As he said in confessional, "In my role, I'm more behind the scenes making everything run. I've always been like the entertainment person." So Iain got to play tour guide of the Temple of Poseidon. He knew the facts of the landmark. He dropped them like they were hot. And that was his shining moment. A complete blip in the bigger scheme of the season.

Just an episode before, one of Iain’s rare appearances on screen was via a confessional where he stated the obvious: “Docking at nighttime is different from docking during the day. Because it’s nighttime.” Well, thank you, Iain! It was a funny moment, but is that what Iain will be remembered for when the season comes to a close? Maybe communication is one of his weak points. Whether producers were giving him a bad edit or simply editing him out of the season, Iain’s presence is nearly non-existent. Perhaps Iain is actually doing such a great job as Boson that there’s simply nothing to show! But, based on earlier episodes, that seems unlikely. Interestingly, Iain's Instagram makes no mention of his participation on the show. Nevertheless, Iain Maclean is one of the least-seen Bosons in the history of the franchise. He seemed like a nice chap. It's a shame that he wasn't a part of the narrative of the season. Below Deck Mediterranean airs new episodes every Monday at 9:00pm on Bravo. All episodes are available to stream on Peacock.

