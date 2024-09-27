Captain Sandy Yawn made history again! She didn’t fire anyone on her crew! As much as she wanted to let Chef Jono Shillingford go, she couldn’t because no replacement chef was available. And then Bosun Iain Maclean was on thin ice, but he survived. Stew Bri Muller almost got the chop for her incompetence with laundry. Nevertheless, no one was fired! Captain Sandy thrives on proving she’s one of the best captains out there. And she might be. So, having a perfect season by ending the season with the same crew she started with is simply an ego boost. And something viewers will never hear the end of in years to come. It's been a few seasons since that happened, and her track record has suffered because of it. Her Season 9 crew was serviceable. They did their job. But did having a perfect season for Captain Sandy mean a compromised season for drama?

Season 9 of Below Deck Mediterranean was a mixed bag of repetition and a strong desire for something exciting. But when it came to Captain Sandy, she toned down her usual flair for the dramatics, allowing it to be a strong season for the long-tenured captain. While she spent less time meddling and micromanaging unnecessary situations, Captain Sandy let the action below deck maneuver on its own. But with no cast shake-ups, it meant the charter season got stale fast.

'Below Deck Mediterranean' Proved Drama Is Why We Watch

Setting sail around the picturesque locales of Greece, motor yacht Mustique was filled with promise. With the return of Aesha Scott, the reunion in the Med helped fend off the anticipation before a new season of Below Deck Down Under is revealed. But even the addition of Aesha Scott as the Med's Chief Stew wasn't enough to carry the season. Aesha Scott is simply the best. She wasn't the source of any drama as she performed at the top of her game. So when it comes to reality television, Aesha's purpose was to be the star she is. So we journey to the rest of the crew.

This season of Below Deck Med lacked the spark and excitement previous seasons had. It was all about love triangles that were worn out by the middle of the season. The promising love story featured deckhands Nathan Gallagher and Gael Cameron, who still was involved in a long-distance relationship she ended for Nathan. Then there was the battle for Joe Bradley between stews Elena Dubaich and Bri Muller. He played them both for attention, causing immersion tension within the job. But by the time both women were over him and found a middle ground as co-workers, their truce turned to jealousy when extra stew Carrie O'Neill arrived. With Joe Bradley turning his eyes toward her, it turned him into a bit of an unsavory character. And yet, this was the main story of the season.

Captain Sandy Ended On a High

So that was it. Aside from the brief glimpses of potential firings, Below Deck Mediterranean was mild. As a reminder, Below Deck Mediterranean isn't just for viewers' pleasure. It's a working vessel. Captain Sandy should be credited for running a solid charter season. Her more mild disposition was quite enjoyable. Perhaps why she was a different Captain Sandy was due to her big plan of proposing to Leah Shaffer. Early into the season, she alluded to the plan to her outside-the-show friend Aesha Scott of the proposed proposal. It was a humanizing and authentic side of Captain Sandy that wasn't put on for the camera. We, as viewers, were excited to see her getting giddy. Between the nerves and the frustration of the minor hiccups before the big proposal, no matter if you love or hate Captain Sandy, you wanted this proposal to turn out perfectly. And in the end, it did! Though Leah has joked since she wanted a do-over. And yes, those who wanted to catch Captain Sandy faltering, saw her temporarily leaving the guests on board when Leah first arrived. She even admitted it was unprofessional. But for the sake of love, she can have a pass.

The season did end on a high note for Captain Sandy Yawn, as the show finished with a glimpse into her wedding with special guests Aesha Scott and Kate Chastain in attendance. So yes, Captain Sandy had one of the best seasons in her tenure on Below Deck Med. But it meant that the overall show did not. The Below Deck franchise is a reality show, not a documentary. Perhaps a producer plant is needed for Season 10. All episodes of Below Deck Mediterranean are available to stream on Peacock.

