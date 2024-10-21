As the first official spin-off in the Below Deck Cinematic Universe, Below Deck Mediterranean took viewers on the same high-octane, drama-filled voyages but transplanted the megayachts to the stunning locales of Europe. Starting in 2016, Below Deck Mediterranean chronicles the lives of crew members during a charter season. Between work woes and social drama, Below Deck Mediterranean is a fan favorite series.

Like the flagship series, Below Deck Mediterranean, centralizes around a revolving door of crew members around the focal captain. For Below Deck Med, it's Captain Sandy Yawn, who joined the franchise in Season 2. Between breakout stars Hannah Ferrier, Malia White, and Aehsa Scott and multiple master disasters, Below Deck Med has had a plethora of iconic moments throughout its nine seasons.

9 Season 8

Image via Bravo

Season 8 kicked things off with some leftover residual drama from the previous season. To kick off the season, Season 7's Kyle Viljeon and Chief Stew Tumi Mhlongo, coming over from Below Deck Down Under, were temporarily stuck on the dock due to quarantine. While they were unable to board, Season 7's Natalya Scudder took on the role of temporary Chief Stew. As Tumi and Kyle were bonding off the yacht, a worm was dropped into Tumi's ear about Nat based on the rollercoaster relationship she and Kyle had previously. By the time Tumi took over, she had named Kyle the 2nd stew, dropping Nat down to 3rd, causing immense tension between the former besties. Additionally, Nat thought she could do Tumi's job better than her, and that did not fly. Nat's toxic aura caused so much tension that she ultimately removed herself from the charter season. Any semblance of a positive relationship Nat and Kyle had was sunk.

Meanwhile, out on the exterior, Ruan Irving lasted as Bosun for a whopping single episode. After he was forced out due to his lack of proper paperwork, Luka Brunton, another Below Deck Down Under alum, took on the role of Boson. Luka's previous lovable personality turned into a villainous turn, bringing some unnecessary tension on board. With such immense staffing turnover, Season 8 was unable to have a successful voyage simply because it lacked consistent momentum.

8 Season 9

Image via Bravo

Aesha Scott is back! After two brilliant seasons as Chief Stew on Below Deck Down Under, Chief Stew returned home to the series that made her. Working with Captain Sandy Yawn in a leadership role, the two, who have a special friendship off charter, worked exceptionally well together. Unfortunately, the same couldn't be said for the rest of Aesha's interior team. 2nd Stew Elena Dubaich and 3rd Stew Bri Muller were at one another's throats, not only at work but also at play. Both ladies had their eyes on Joe Bradley, who forced them into a competitive love triangle. Ellie and Bri eventually were able to see eye to eye when a fourth stew was brought on board. Their disdain for Carrie O'Neill wasn't because she was good at her job. It was because Joe's wandering eye wandered in her direction.

This season was all about the romance. On deck, Gael Cameron moved away from her long-distance boyfriend for a new love with fellow deckhand Nathan Gallager. They had an adorable relationship, even if the pretense was a bit problematic. To wrap up all the loving in the Med was Captain Sandy Yawn's proposal to her girlfriend on a beautiful offshore excursion that involved her crew. Captain Sandy also had a perfect season where there was no turnover on board, though she almost let go of the lazy and rarely seen Bosun Iain Maclean and sassy yet troubled Chef Jono Shillingford. While it was great to have a perfect record, Season 9 proved that a shakeup in the crew is sometimes not the worst thing in the world.

7 Season 7

Image via Bravo

Season 7 of Below Deck Med proved that temptation is dangerous. Whether it's a temporary fling through the lens of Kyle Viljeon or through a season-long obsession of Chef Dave White from Chief Stew Natasha Webb, this season was all over the spectrum. On the positive end, Kyle Viljeon shared a first, experiencing a crush on a charter guest. The two flirted and allowed their romantic tension to linger on until the charter was over, and they could share a smooch on the streets of Malta. For Natasha Webb, she tried to force Chef Dave to keep their boatmance a secret because of her boyfriend on shore. He was over her antics, causing some complicated drama that should never have been brought to the forefront.

With Natasha Webb being one of the most underwhelming interior managers, the action allowed Kyle Viljeon and Natalya Scudder to shine. For Season 7, they began with a brilliant best friendship, until they just spent too much time together. And that might be because they relied on each other when their boss wasn't up to snuff. On the exterior, there was a wild turnaround, but it was the return of the good friends Mzi "Zee" Dempers and Courtney Veale. While Zee was also gracious and eager to grow as a deckhand, when Courtney was appointed Lead Deckhand, her attitude changed, and she was no longer the fun-loving girl from Season 6. Season 6 was one of those seasons that proved that chemistry is key. Sadly, the chemistry wasn't quite present.

6 Season 1

Image via Bravo

Season 1 was the official launch of the first spin-off for the franchise. To help welcome fans to a new franchise, Below Deck Mediterranean brought over fan-favorite Chef Ben Robinson to lead the maiden voyage. Chef Ben had an aura of superiority and cockiness, but it shouldn't be too unexpected. The debut season also brought fans into the world of long-term Chief Stew Hannah Ferrier. She may seem a bit cold at first, but Hannah slowly proved she was strong at her job, even if she and Ben had some run-ins. While many fans relate Captain Sandy Yawn to this franchise, Season 1 was actually helmed by Captain Mark Howard. Captain Mark had a bit of a more aggressive tone, but he was not meant for reality television and, thus, he only lasted a single season.

Much of the cast remained drama-free. And then there was deckhand Danny Zureikat. Whether he was present to cause havoc or truly didn't know the rules and regulations of working on a yacht of this magnitude, his desire to please everyone ran its course and crossed the line with the charter guests. When the captain has to take away your cell phone as an adult, you know you're in deep trouble. Danny was the first casualty of the firing on Below Deck Med, and rightly so. While the season may not have been incredibly memorable, Below Deck Mediterranean introduced the world to some of the most stunning views, leaving fans eager for more adventures in Europe.

5 Season 6

Image via Bravo

Season 6 of Below Deck Mediterranean had a solidly strong cast. Some of who rarely shied away from drama. We're looking at you Lexi Wilson. As the first season to start without Chief Stew Hannah Ferrier, Season 6 was a rebuilding year. To replace her was Chief Stew Katie Flood. She was kind but didn't excel at the managerial elements of the role. Her passive presence was no match for the overtly combative Lexi Wilson, who was ultimately let go for her terrible behavior and physical altercation with her fellow crew members.

Among the other polarizing presences on the season was Chef Mathew Shea, who Lexi Wilson famously told, "Your parents should've aborted you." Season 6 also marked the return of Captain Sandy's mini-me, Malia White, as Boson. As she continued to develop into her leadership role, she finally found an ease that allowed her to be a bit more likable. Mzi "Zee" Dempers and Courtney Veale, in her role as a stewardess, were introduced into the Below Deck family. One of the most engaging plotlines of the season came from deckhand Lloyd Spencer, who shared with his crew and the world about being sexually fluid. Season 6 hit some rocky waters before it started to veer into the darkness in later seasons.

4 Season 2

Image via Bravo

New Captain who dis? Season 2 of Below Deck Med officially launched Captain Sandy Yawn into the world of reality television. Becoming the first, and thus far, only female Captain in the entirety of Below Deck, Captain Sandy Yawn was a far cry from her counterpart, Captain Lee Rosbach, on the flagship series. Captain Sandy is a polarizing figure because of her opposite managerial style. She is much more hands-on with an obsession with micro-managing. But hey, that's what makes Captain Sandy such a unique reality television character.

Season 2 retained Cheif Stew Hannah Ferrier while introducing other recurring characters, including Chef Adam Glick, who would later help to launch Below Deck Sailing Yacht, Deckhand Malia White, who Captain Sandy lowkey was obsessed with, and 2nd Stew Bugsy Drake, who would play a minor role in Hannah Ferrier's downfall only a few seasons later. But we'll get to it. The season saw a love-triangle blossom between Chef Adam, Malia, and Boson Wes Dalton. Malia just has an infinity for men in power positions! This season was all about drama and lies. There was tension between Hannah and Captain Sandy. There was animosity between Hannah and Bugsy. Season 2 essentially sets up story lines for future seasons to come.

3 Season 3

Image via Bravo

Chief Stew Hannah Ferrier didn't need any more ammunition to make Captain Sandy Yawn dislike her. And then she found love. The moment that Hannah Ferrier began a boatmance with Boson Conrad Empson, Captain Sandy found her season-long punching bags. The amount of scrutiny that these two were under made you wonder if Captain Sandy had a bit of a sick obsession with Hannah. Regardless, Season 3 picked up with a new crew and new drama.

For the most part, Hannah Ferrier's work inside was rarely seen, as her focus was on Conrad, who had his hands full. Season 3 introduced Below Deck fans to the toxic tune of Joāo Franco. A cocky personality, Joāo was constantly at odds and undermining Conrad, using his personal life as leverage over him. While he did have the title of Lead Deckhand, he enjoyed overstepping his position to ensure he would return a season later in the position he wished he had. Of course, Joāo's story didn't stop in the workplace. He found himself in a toxic love triangle with Brooke Laughton and Kasey Cohen. If you're looking for easily one of the most delightful castmembers the show has ever had, say hello to Colin Macy-O'Toole. The self-proclaimed mama's boy was just the sweetest human alive. Thankfully, he was able to counterbalance the drama on deck.

2 Season 4

Image via Bravo

If you like messy drama, Below Deck Mediterranean Season 4 is the season for you. Season 4 kept the heat in the galley as three chefs, well, two hired chefs and a stewardess posing as a chef, occupied the kitchen. To begin the season, Chef Mila Kolomeitseva was on hand to make everyone question whether or not she was a producer plant. Her CV was questionable, but she managed her way on board. When chartering a superyacht, guests expect a first-class culinary experience. What Chef Mila provided was microwave nachos. No joke. She couldn't even manage to make a box cake either. While Chef Mila's time was about to expire, she severed any semblance of redemption during her incredibly homophobic diatribes on the way to a crew night out. Chef Mila was ultimately fired, as the crew would have walked had she remained a moment longer. Anastasia Surmava, the third stew, stepped into the galley, before Chef Ben Robinson returned to save the day. And by saving the day, he ensured everyone knew he was their savior. The ego had returned.

Joāo Franco and Colin Macy-O'Toole returned to continue their beautiful bromance. In the world of romance, though, Below Deck Med Season 4 introduced the world to one of the most beloved stories in the franchise: Aesha Scott and Jack Stirrup. They were the perfect couple, truly. It was cute and adorable, with everyone rooting for their success. Kudos should be given to June Foster, who never quite got the praise she deserved as the temporary 3rd stew. And even if she did, she would likely never have heard it. Fans can still hear Hannah uttering, "June, June" over the walkies. This season had one of the strongest overall casts. It could take the top spot had the biggest single event in Below Deck Med history not occurred.

1 Season 5

Image via Bravo

This season had everything. Backstabbing. Manipulation. Accusations. Firings. And that's just in the course of Chief Stew Hannah Ferrier's dramatic plotline! Season 5 is the season that officially changed Below Deck Mediterranean. After seasons of tension between Hannah Ferrier and Captain Sandy Yawn, Captain Sandy finally pulled the plug on Hannah Ferrier in a highly contested and controversial firing. After Bosun Malia White, who returned after a few seasons away, magically discovered prescribed medications and a weed pen in her and Hannah's cabin, she set Hannah up for untimely dismissal. This also happened to coincide with the arrival of the new chef, who happened to be her boyfriend, and the arrival of Hannah's former rival, Bugsy Drake.

To set things up, Hannah and Malia didn't have the best working relationship previously, but they were forced together this charter season. As the managers of the interior and exterior, respectively, it was a historic moment to have female heads of department. Needing a companion, Hannah bonded with Chef Kiko Lorran. Chef Kiko was a kind soul but never quite reached the standard Captain Sandy had on him. As the charter season was underway, stewardess Lara Flumiani just so happened to quit, opening up a need for a new stew. And who just so happened to be available? Malia's bestie and Hannah's rival, Bugsy Drake. Hannah and Bugsy attempted to have a professional working relationship, but the more Captain Sandy made a point of praising Bugsy, the more Hannah was over it. In fact, she didn't necessarily even want to return, but here she was. Within the span of a few episodes, Chef Kiko was fired and replaced with Malia's boyfriend, Chef Tom Checketts, who, too, just so happened to be available.

He was too good for this position but was simply just a cog in the mechanics to oust Hannah. When Hannah was reluctant to allow Chef Tom and Malia to bunk together due to the logistical nightmare it would cause, Malia whined to Chef Sandy, who exclaimed that the Boson assigned the cabin arrangements. Longtime fans of any Below Deck season know this is simply not true. Well, this cabin switch allowed Malia to happen upon Hannah's undocumented Valium and vape pen. She ran the information and accompanying photo to Captain Sandy, who, quoting Maritime Law as an excuse, fired Hannah Ferrier, ending her four-and-a-half season tenure on Below Deck Med. Bugsy was promoted to Chief Stew, and things were never quite the same. At least Aesha Scott, who was trepidatious to work under Bugsy due to her close friendship with Hannah, returned in her stead.

To make things even crazier, Season 5 also happened to be the season of Peter Hunziker. After a racist and misogynistic social media post was found after filming, production fired Peter and essentially edited him out of the remainder of the season. As his story lines were unimportant, his presence was not missed, though you can see him occasionally in certain group shots. To say that Season 5 is historic is an understatement. Depending on who you support, you either celebrate this season or use it as a guidepost for when the show turns course. Nevertheless, Below Deck Mediterranean Season 5 is a game changer.

