Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Gary King is focusing on his family during the holidays. Amidst all the controversy that has surrounded the First Officer, fans believe he has been trying to reconstruct his image on social media. On the last day of his month-long sailing journey from Cape Town to Mallorca, King flew out to South Africa to spend Christmas with his mother. Not only that, but he also gave the fans a glimpse into the relationship he shares with her.

The reality TV star took to Instagram stories to share a video of himself with his mother with the caption: “Merry Christmas from me and my mom.” The post featured King’s mom kissing him on the cheek as he wished his fans. After that, King returned the affection and kissed his mom on the cheek before the two of them said goodbye.

Chase Lemacks Opens Up About Returning to ‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’ Season 5

At the end of November 2024, Gary King posted an Instagram Reel to announce that he was setting out on a personal sailing adventure. The update followed the controversy surrounding King after fellow cast member Mads Herrera accused him of sexual misconduct. King was still a part of Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5, which premiered on October 4, 2024, despite the allegations against him. However, he has been under constant scrutiny for his drinking habit and inappropriate behavior on deck.

During Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5, Episode 8 Captain Glenn Shephard decided to let deckhand Emma Crouch go due to her alleged lack of professionalism. Season 4 deckhand Chase Lemacks stepped in as her replacement for the rest of the season. In an exclusive interview with TV Insider, Lemacks shared that he had no second thoughts about coming back, despite his rocky past with Gary King.

The Deckhand Expressed Excitement About Returning to Parsifal III

Image via Bravo

The deckhand shared that he was extremely excited about returning to Parsifal III. “I love Glenn,” added Lemacks while talking about how much he respected Captain Shephard. While talking about his dynamic with King, Lemacks acknowledged that while the two of them have had their tough moments, their relationship has improved. In Lemacks’s exact words, working with King is “easier this time.”

The deckhand also addressed his love triangle with Diana Cruz and Danni Warren, which was teased in the midseason trailer. Lemacks confessed that he usually doesn’t get much female attention, which is why it was surprising to have two ladies competing for him. He claimed that both Cruz and Warren are amazing, but admitted that he will get into a little trouble with the both of them as the season continues. Aside from all the personal drama, though, Lemacks shared that the fans can expect the rest of Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5 to be packed with challenging charters, incredible parties, and as usual, some pretty tough guests. Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5 airs every Monday on Bravo. Episodes are later available to stream on Peacock.

