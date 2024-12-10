Things are heating up on Below Deck Sailing Yacht. Fans have been accusing cast members of being "producer plants," there was a staff member fired to make room for a returning star, and now fans are saying that Captain Glenn Shephard is getting too big of an ego for the show. When Captain Glenn fired Emma Crouch, who was also accused of being a producer plant, the drama on the series kicked up, and it has led to speculation that Captain Glenn will no longer captain the Parsifal III. Surprisingly, one of his staff is on his side though, and thinks that he is great: Danni Warren.

Warren, who has been fighting with Daisy Kelliher this season, took to Instagram to share her love for her captain. When she opened up her account to fan questions, Warren was asked if Captain Glenn is as amazing in real life as he appears to be on the show. She responded with a glowing review of the captain of the Parsifal III. Warren wrote that he is "too good for this world" and even shared that he should be protected "at all costs." Her post included a picture of the two smiling together.

Captain Glenn shared the post as well. The post comes after Season 5 had Crouch fired by Captain Glenn and First Officer Gary King after Crouch could not do the basic aspects of her job. Warren has also struggled this season as a newer addition to the show. Fans think that Warren specifically talking about how great Captain Glenn is comes from her trying to get closer to him, hurting people like Kelliher in the process.

Is Danni Warren a Villain on 'Below Deck Sailing Yacht'?

Warren joined the show in Season 5 and has since made it her job to go after Kelliher, even trying to frame Kelliher as the "villain" of the season. But Warren has been targeting both Kelliher and Diana Cruz when the team is supposed to work together. Their personal problems have made this season hard to watch, even if they are doing their jobs well together. Warren's push to praise Captain Glenn feels like another move in her "villain" arc on the show. Viewers still have more of the season to go and, while fans think Warren might not come back for another season, her post about the captain says otherwise.

