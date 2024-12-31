Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Season 5, Episode 12, which aired on December 30, 2024, delivered more than the usual onboard drama when Captain Glenn Shephard encountered a situation he never thought possible. But you know what they say — never say never. So what basically happened was — shortly after a new group of charter guests boarded the Parsifal III for their Spanish vacation, things took an unexpected turn: the guests expressed displeasure at the yacht’s tilt and motion which apparently left them feeling unwell and the repeated complaints led to an unprecedented request for Captain Glenn to halt sailing entirely.

Interestingly, the request stemmed from Captain Glenn’s own question, which came from a place of mix of care and frustration — “Are you uncomfortable? Do you want us to stop?” the Captain asked. And one of the guests responded with a clear as day “Yes.” Known for his laid-back demeanor and dedication to passenger comfort, this was a situation he had never encountered before, so despite his disbelief and frustration, the Captain obliged, and the journey had to stop right away. In a confessional later on, Captain Glenn went on to express his sentiments and the strangeness of the situation in the following words:

“This is the first time I'm being asked to stop sailing. And I hope to God it's the last.”

Guests’ Energy Was Collectively Off Since the Beginning

Something about the overall energy of the charter guests was genuinely off on this trip. First, it was the sea’s movement; next, it was the stateroom sizes. Chef Cloyce Martin’s elaborate seven-course dinner also drew raised eyebrows, with guests lamenting both the service style and the sheer volume of dishes. What was supposed to be a luxe Spanish escape rapidly morphed into a laundry list of grievances, with many on the crew left guessing how to appease everyone.

Chief Stewardess Daisy Kelliher attempted to infuse some fun into the trip by hosting a hands-on cocktail class, hoping the interactive element would engage their visitors. However, her plan, too, was met with unimpressed faces and murmurs of dissatisfaction. So it soon became clear that seasickness was only part of the issue. Even basic requests, such as finding the trash cans, fueled the sense that no solution would satisfy this demanding cohort.

And all this didn’t stop even after the sails were tucked away, and the anchor dropped — the mood onboard still remained tense. Some guests took this as an opportunity to list yet more complaints, pointing to perceived shortcomings in service and onboard amenities. The Chief Stewardess later also expressed in a confessional that she was a people pleaser, but even she was unable to understand these guests. Her exact words were:

"Naturally, I'm a people pleaser. And I can not read what's going on with these guests. This feels super f-cking weird. It is pulsating how uncomfortable everybody feels."

The next episode of Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Monday on January 6, 2025. The show is available to stream on Bravo. Episodes are later available to stream on Peacock.