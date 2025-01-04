Chase Lemacks arrived on Bravo screens as a deckhand during Season 4 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht. The young buck had experience as a sailing yacht captain, but when he needed extra cash to fix up his ship, he took a job on Parsifal III. Chase was an acquired taste for both crewmates and fans. Chase butted heads with Gary King as he didn’t believe he was the most efficient leader. To be completely fair, he might have been onto something. There was tension on deck that went beyond work when Gary hooked up with Chase’s crush, Mads Herrera.

When Emma Crouch was let go on Season 5, Chase Lemack was brought in. Despite their feud from the previous season, both Gary King and Captain Glenn Shephard knew that Chase Lemack was a hardworking deckhand and would help the team. While Chase Lemacks would likely prefer to stay on his own boat, should Gary King need to be removed from the series, Chase would be a smart person to be promoted to First Officer.

Chase Lemacks Second Stint May Extend His Tenure

When Emma Crouch was fired, it just so happened that Chase Lemacks was available to come in and save the day. Below Deck has never been shy about bringing in former crew members when the Captain reaches out to the staffing agency. Whether a setup or not, it just so happened that the familiar face was ready to board Parsifal III in Ibiza, and the faces of Gary and Chief Stew Daisy Kelliher were priceless.

Chase is good at what he does. And if you’re looking for drama below deck, he’s figured out how to be the center of a love triangle, just like Gary King. Diana Cruz and Danni Warren are battling to win the Chase race. Now, a friendly face is always important on Below Deck, and fans love seeing one of their own get a promotion. Should a new First Officer be needed for another season, Chase Lemacks could be next for that honor.

During his first season, Chase started slow. As Gary noted, Chase doesn't take direction very well. Now, during his second pass on the crew, he's doing much better. His safety stayed under Gary's radar. He's learned from his mistakes and is easily one of the most improved yachties across the franchise. His ability to balance work and play is exactly what the next era aboard Parsifal III needs.

'Below Deck Sailing Yacht's Gary King Problem

When it comes to a reality television character, Gary King has been consistent. He knows what viewers of Below Deck Sailing Yacht want to see. They want to see drama and romance and where the two intertwine. He knows he can be a frustrating character, but it's part of his essence. Since he stepped foot on Parsifal III, there was never a shred of doubt that Gary King was an exceptional crew member. His antics when he clocks out have become his liability.

Nearly every season, he's engaged in a love triangle that often pits coworkers against one another. When he drinks, he goes hard. And sometimes, his antics lead to destruction. Even in this current season, when he tossed the candies at Davide Morosi's face, causing blood on the white couch, he didn't take immediate accountability. His drunken stupor caused a massive mistake that led to the wrath of the usually kind Captain Glenn Shephard. And we know Captain Glenn is never too thrilled when someone ruins his sofa (just ask Erica Rose's mom and her spray tan). Gary only takes accountability when the problem is work-related, like his tender crash at the start of the season. While the reality star may be what brings viewers in, his past and present are sinking the entire ship. As hard as Gary King tries to distance himself from the narrative, perception is the reality in this world. And sadly, reality is not in his favor.

Gary King has been a crucial part of the Below Deck family, but some chapters need an end. For Gary King, Season 5 may be just that. Now, it's time to pass the baton. Chase Lemacks is ready and able to carry the show to the next chapter and beyond. He provides the drama viewers want from their Below Deck episodes and does well as a crew member. With the future of Below Deck Sailing Yacht potentially in peril, viewers may want a familiar face should the series need a new crew. Chase Lemacks has put in the necessary work for the promotion. Like Aesha Scott going from stewardess to Chief Stew, Chase Lemacks can go from deckhand to First Officer.

