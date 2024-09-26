Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Daisy Kelliher has shared an update on freezing her eggs after undergoing the procedure for the second time. The reality star officially has 13 frozen eggs that she can use whenever she wants to in the future. In early September 2024, the reality star confessed that her first cycle, which took place in November 2023, hadn’t gone very smoothly. After only managing to retrieve 10 eggs, she decided to do another cycle.

The Chief Stew took to Instagram to share that the procedure had been a success. “I’m feeling so much better about it all now,” she added while talking about taking control of her future and keeping her options regarding parenthood open. Kelliher gave the disclaimer that just because she has frozen her eggs doesn’t mean that she wants have a baby in the near future. But is now prepared for whenever she feels the time is right.

The reality star also took a moment to express her support for women experiencing fertility issues and feeling alone in this journey. In another Instagram post, Kelliher went into the details of her experience. She shared that her symptoms included bloating, tiredness and extreme hunger. The post featured a selfie of Kelliher before the procedure along with a video of her experiencing cramps to give her followers a raw look at what she went through.

Daisy Kelliher Wants To Venture out of the ‘Below Deck’ World

Daisy Kellier joined Below Deck Sailing yacht during Season 2 and since then, the audience has known her as a dependable leader. Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 was a little rough on the reality star because of her recurring relationship issues with Chief Engineer Colin McRae. During the Season 4 reunion special, the couple shared that they were no longer together.

Since the breakup, Kelliher has been wanting to move forward and make changes to her life. In the trailer for Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5, she is seen admitting that while the breakup has been hard, it has given her a new outlook on everything. And it looks like she is excited about trying out new things. While speaking to The Mirror, Kelliher shared that she’s open to diving deeper into the world of reality TV.

The Chief Stew reassured fans that she has really enjoyed her time on Below Deck. But at the same time, there are tons of other shows that she would love to be a part of. Kelliher added that she would love to take part in shows like BBC’s The Traitors and Strictly Come Dancing. But for now, she is happy to set out on all the exciting adventures that come with Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5 premieres on Monday, October 7, 2024 on Bravo. Episodes will be available to stream the next day on Peacock.

