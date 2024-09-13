Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Gary King is going on the record to clarify that the show is definitely not scripted. The news comes in the middle of rumors surrounding producer plants and fake storylines in the Below Deck franchise. However, after his years of experience as a crew member, the reality star can confirm that the drama is as real as it gets.

King recently took to Instagram and answered some fan questions on his story. One of the questions read: “Do the Below Deck producers tell guests to act crazy or are the guests just crazy?” As a response, King denied the rumors and claimed that all guests on the show were actually just crazy.

Another follower asked the reality star whether the producers influenced the drama on the show. Gary replied with a joke saying: “Yeah, they asked us to crash the boat” before clarifying that he was just kidding and that Below Deck Saling Yacht is a completely unscripted show. The yachting industry veteran clarified that the producers let things play out as they are without telling anyone what to do.

'Below Deck' Has Been Accused of Faking Storylines Previously

According to Below Deck executive producers Mark Cronin and Courtland Cox, fans have a huge misconception about the franchise. Cox believes that the viewers don’t understand how real Below Deck is. She added that as producers, his and Cronin’s job is to stay in the background and let things happen. The producer also claimed that the things that actually happen on the show are too wild for anyone to come up with.

Linda P. Jones, who was a guest on Below Deck Season 6, also went on the record to talk about her experience on the show. She took to her personal website and explained that Below Deck is 100 percent real. Jones also spilled the beans on her one-on-one time with Captain Lee and expressed how fascinating it was to hear his stories and ask him questions. She was also all praises for crew members Kate Chastain and Josiah Carter for their professionalism and the five star service they provided to all the guests.

The former guest talked about her time on the yacht and explained how nerve-wracking it is as guests. Jones confessed that while she avoided going down the slide because she didn’t want to be on camera with her makeup smeared and hair wet. She also shared that none of the guests faced any service problems except one night when they didn’t have any bath towels in their rooms. However, she noted that the moment never made it to the show.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5 is expected to premiere in Fall 2024. All previous seasons of the show are available to stream on Peacock in the U.S.

