2024's major trend for some of Bravo's biggest IPs was reboots and pauses. Whether a show had to be rebooted because the cast broke the show or paused because they were underperforming, many beloved series are being thrown into chaos. It's likely that following the fifth season, Below Deck Sailing Yacht might face the same fate.

Part of the spin-off's charm was the friend trio that brought a refreshing quality to this series. Gary King, Daisy Kelliher, and Colin Macrea were the reasons to tune in. After their massive fallout during Season 4, Colin left, and now the tension between the remaining two this season is simply off-putting and uncomfortable. The fun is no longer present. Instead, the tension, even stemming from Captain Glenn Shephard needing to put his foot down, has shown that the spark is missing. Can something prevent this sinking ship, or is a reboot or pause in Below Deck Sailing Yacht's future?

Could 'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' Be Rebooted Again?

Between The Real Housewives of New York's recent cast overhaul and Vanderpump Rules' announcement of a new crew, there's a universe in which Below Deck Sailing Yacht may experience the same fate. To be fair, the cast reboot between Season 1 and Season 2 completely saved the franchise. It could work. But how would it work with this specific franchise? Below Deck Sailing Yacht would have to keep Captain Glenn because Parsifal III is his sailing yacht. But, for a reboot, it would likely mean losing both Daisy and Gary.

Daisy is one of the best Chief Stews in the entire franchise. Her departure would be a massive loss. Gary, on the other hand, not so much. Much of Daisy's story revolved around a doomed love triangle that seeped into their work. With the off-camera drama continuing to bog him down, losing Gary may not be the worst thing. The allegations surrounding him seem to have been buried, yet he's still a prominent face. He provides the reality television moments, but he's become the show's liability. We already know that Colin has voluntarily ended his chapter on the series. Based on the trajectory of this current season, Gary and Daisy's story may have reached its conclusion. For better or for worse, their chapter as a duo is just not the same.

Is there a current cast member that could withstand a reboot? Perhaps Chef Cloyce Martin, the 22-year-old culinary wunderkind. Cloyce may seem young to his crewmates, but he's providing a culinary experience for the guests. In the long run, that's the more important aspect. He has provided some lively reality television moments, meaning another season could be in the cards. But should Bravo want to start fresh, does he have enough to keep him safe? The remaining supplementary cast has yet to land with viewers. Let's not even discuss Chief Engineer Davide Morosi. Not since Season 1's Byron Hissey has anyone proven that this position is useless for reality television. Admittedly, the big reveal regarding his past marriage was quite a shock. There is one caveat to the supplementary cast. Once Chase Lemacks returned to replace the weak work of Emma Crouch, a vibrancy reemerged. Could the First Officer torch be passed over to him?

Is a Pause the Kiss of Death?