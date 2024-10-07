Ever since Below Deck Sailing Yacht found its groove in Season 2, it has become a beloved spinoff of the flagship series. The main reason why was the trio of Gary King, Daisy Kelleher, and Colin Macrae. The three best friends were the heartbeat of the series. The three seasons they spent together as a trio truly helped revitalize BDSY. But once love and emotions entered the equation, viewers saw the beloved trio ripped apart. Things got messy.

Colin and Gary’s bromance was torn to shreds as Colin fell deeply for Daisy while Gary still openly flirted with her. Colin lost trust in Daisy, who pushed back harder than she should have. It shattered this friend group to the point that Colin walked away from Parsifal III to live his life on his catamaran. Now, without Colin as part of Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5, the season will have a completely different energy. One person doesn't make or break a show, but it can set sail on a different course. Colin Macrae's absence will be heartbreaking for the series.

Colin Macrae Was a Unique Character on 'Below Deck Sailing Yacht'

Close

When Colin Macrae joined Below Deck Sailing Yacht, he arrived as a laidback individual who was fantastic at his job and served the role of the "adult in the room." Because he had a girlfriend off the show, he was never engaged in personal drama. He allowed that mess to be had by his partner in crime, Gary King. In the everso-important position of Chief Engineer, he was the lifeblood of the ship. Between himself, Gary King, the First Officer, and Daisy Kelliher, the Chief Stew, the three heads of departments immediately had a unique bond. They were a complete puzzle.

Yes, Colin was the most level-headed and controlled of the three, mostly backing away from reality TV drama, but he was also easily one of the hardest-working employees. He literally saved the season when Parsifal III couldn’t leave the dock. He served as Captain Glen Shephard’s right-hand man. And he grounded Gary King when he would go on his stewmance escapades. But when Season 4 rolled around, and he was newly single, that's when it all went downhill.

There was always an unspoken romance lingering in the air between Colin and Daisy. Colin very much had the soul of a romantic. When he fell, he fell hard. Knowing the personality of his dear friend Gary King, having him in the equation and an option for Daisy meant there would be tension within the trio. It was a love triangle straight from a Hollywood romcom. But the stakes here were real. The way the push-pull relationship between Daisy, Colin, and Gary went, there was always going to be trouble in paradise. Colin loved Daisy. Daisy liked Colin. Gary liked attention. Daisy gave Gary attention. And that's where it all ended for Colin. The environment of living in such close quarters with someone he cared deeply for interfered with the excellent work he would ultimately do should he return for another season.

What 'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' Will Miss Without Colin Macrae

While Colin had alluded to stepping away from the show, which made him a reality television personality, it was official when the trailer was released for Season 5. Despite some controversy, only two of the three main crew members returned; Gary King and Daisy Kelliher. Something was certainly missing. Colin is gone and is replaced with the new Chief Engineer, Davide Morosi. While we don't know anything about him, he's certainly not going to be Colin Macrae.

Daisy and Colin had a very explosive breakup. It was so bad that they were barely on speaking terms. Without Colin, Daisy lost her closest confidant and now is stuck with the temptation of Gary. And, of course, the trailer has teased trouble for them. When it comes to Gary, there is no one to ground him or talk sense into him should he decide to flirt with the girls again. And then there is Captain Glenn Shephard. While it's common to have a turnaround of staff in the yachting industry, his working relationship with Colin was exceptional. Now, he has to put his trust in someone new.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht was special because of the beauty of friendship. Colin's departure has proven that sometimes, friendships and reality television don't go hand-in-hand. For those viewers who want to believe that friends can get through anything, Colin stepping back proves it’s not always true. He put himself first, which is respectable and commendable. We’ll just selfishly miss his presence as Chief Engineer. Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5 returns to Bravo on Monday, October 7th at 9:00pm. All episodes of Below Deck Sailing Yacht are available to stream on Peacock.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht In a reality TV series, a crew aboard a luxury sailing yacht navigates the challenges of providing five-star service to affluent guests while managing personal dynamics and the unpredictable nature of the sea. Each episode reveals a blend of high-seas adventure and behind-the-scenes drama among the crew members. Release Date February 3, 2020 Cast Glenn Shephard , Colin Macrae , Gary King , Daisy Kelliher Main Genre Reality-TV Seasons 4 Network Bravo Franchise(s) Below Deck Showrunner Mark Cronin , Doug Henning , Rebecca Taylor Henning Expand

