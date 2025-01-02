Daisy Kelliher is facing heat from Captain Glenn Shephard on Below Deck Sailing Yacht! The chief stew was overcome with frustration after Captain Shephard called her in to have a conversation about guests being unhappy over the behavior of female crew members.

Bravo dropped a preview of Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5, Episode 13, which will air on January 6, 2025. The preview saw the guests express their appreciation for the male crew members while simultaneously expressing disdain owing to the behavior of the female members during their charter experience in a conversation with Captain Shephard. The guests expressed how the service didn’t live up to the standards one would expect aboard a superyacht. While Daisy Kelliher acknowledged that the vibes were not the best, she justified to Captain Shephard that the guests were partially at fault for not reciprocating her attempts at conversation. Kelliher provided further reasoning for her actions, which included but weren’t limited to the following words:

“But the looks I was getting. The conversation that I started were stonewalling and it got to the point where I felt like 'I don't wanna be around them.”

However, Captain Glenn Shephard pointed out that, given that Kelliher is the leader, she has to take responsibility for the department. Captain Shephard also asked Kelliher for a solution for guests feeling unsatisfied. The chief stew felt targeted by the confrontation and stormed out in frustration. Later, in a confessional, Kelliher expressed how she felt guilty and responsible for guests having an unfavorable experience and believes that it goes against the whole purpose of her designation.

Daisy Kelliher Shot Down Gary King’s Plea for a Potential Romance Between Them

A highlight of Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5, Episode 12, was seeing Daisy Kelliher and Gary King step out for drinks. This was a pivotal moment, as King had quit alcohol and was on a journey to reform himself of his old heavy drinking habits. While out with the chief stew, King asked Kelliher what she thought of potentially being in a relationship with him. Daisy Kelliher believes that King still needs to embark on a lot of self-improvement before jumping into any form of romantic endeavor.

King then went on to justify how Daisy Kelliher could help him become a better person. However, she shot down his advances by saying she could help him do so while being platonic. The episode also saw the chief stew have a tough time with the guests, and she accidentally spilled water on the table. New episodes of Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5 air every Monday at 9 pm ET/PT on Bravo. The new episodes are available to stream the following day on Peacock along with the show’s previous seasons.