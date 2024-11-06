Gary King recently opened up about what goes on behind the scenes on Below Deck Sailing Yacht and gave the fans a rare glimpse into how the reality TV show is actually made. Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5 premiered on October 7, 2024, despite doubts about its release due to accusations of alleged misconduct against King. As Season 5 started airing, King posted a video on social media showing the inside view of the Parsifal III yacht that viewers never get to see. This included the cabins used as control rooms filled with production equipment. In the video, he films from the hallway and explains how the producers have taken out two cabins and turned them into their screen room.

King also addressed his frustration with the way he’s been portrayed on the show this season. In one of his Instagram posts, he claimed that certain scenes, especially those crucial to his storyline, have been deliberately edited out. King added that this has led to an unfair portrayal of his character. However, his accusations of being edited out have been questioned by fans in the comment sections of his Instagram posts, as they pointed out that he appears quite frequently in all episodes.

His grievances come at a time when he's facing scrutiny for alleged misconduct, a claim that stirred a lot of online debate even before the new season aired. According to King, some aspects of his behavior have been misrepresented. This has forced him to defend himself against accusations he feels are damaging to his reputation. "Seeing as most of me will probably be edited out of this season 😢 I will try to post as much as possible to show you all what you're missing out on 🤗," he added in the caption of his post.

The Sexual Misconduct Allegations against Gary King are Alarming

King is facing serious accusations following allegations of sexual misconduct raised by makeup artist Samantha Suarez. According to Rolling Stone, the incident took place in 2022, when King, reportedly intoxicated, grabbed her and tried to restrain her while she was escorting him back to his hotel room. King initially defended himself on social media against the allegations but later deleted his comments.

Following the accusations, Bravo issued a statement saying the claims had been investigated and actions were taken accordingly, as reported by Newsweek. However, the fans claimed that Bravo’s response was insufficient and raised concerns about the network’s decision to not hold him accountable. Some believe the show is trying to reframe King's image.

Although Bravo removed him from a scheduled BravoCon 2023 appearance, King has continued to be a part of the show. In fact, he has even expressed interest in eventually becoming a captain, despite the negative attention surrounding him. All of this has led to the fans speculating that Bravo may be downplaying the allegations.

Catch Below Deck Sailing Yacht every Monday at 9 PM E.T on Bravo, with episodes available the following day on Peacock.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht In a reality TV series, a crew aboard a luxury sailing yacht navigates the challenges of providing five-star service to affluent guests while managing personal dynamics and the unpredictable nature of the sea. Each episode reveals a blend of high-seas adventure and behind-the-scenes drama among the crew members.

rent

Release Date February 3, 2020 Cast Glenn Shephard , Colin Macrae , Gary King , Daisy Kelliher Main Genre Reality-TV Seasons 4 Network Bravo

