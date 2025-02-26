This just in — Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Gary King, best known for his role as First Officer on the show, is facing a new lawsuit alleging sexual battery, harassment, and wrongful termination, among several other claims. The suit was filed by former crew members Samantha Suarez and her boyfriend Grey Duddleston, who named King, NBCUniversal, Bravo, and 51 Minds — the production company behind Below Deck — among the defendants. According to the complaint, which was obtained by PEOPLE, Suarez was hired as a hair and makeup artist, while Duddleston worked as a camera operator during the filming of the show’s fourth season in July 2022.

Suarez alleges that production staff instructed her to deliver water and snacks to King’s hotel room on July 3, 2022, after a night of filming. The complaint states that King, who was allegedly intoxicated, insisted Suarez come inside his room and then prevented her from leaving. Suarez claims King “grabbed her, held her restrained by her upper body and arms and pressed his entire body against her.” She was obviously fearing for her safety, and so she fought back, screaming, kicking, and elbowing King. The door was momentarily freed, but King allegedly slammed it shut before Suarez finally managed to escape after receiving a phone call. According to the lawsuit, she left the room with King following her into the hallway in his underwear, asking “What’s wrong sweetie?”

Samantha Suarez Went To Report the Incident to Producers