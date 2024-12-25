Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Gary King’s month-long journey of sailing from Cape Town to Mallorca has finally come to an end — and so has his sobriety! Amidst the sexual misconduct allegations against him, King decided to set off on a personal adventure. Now, while the break seems to have provided him with some much-needed time away, it has also raised questions about his commitment to staying sober.

King recently shared a vlog-style Instagram Reel and gave the fans a recap of his last day at sea. In one of the shots from his vlog, he showed his yacht approaching Mallorca while other clips showed his crew getting ready to disembark. King also shared the last meal he shared with the crew before they dropped the anchor. Towards the end of the vlog, King revealed that he enjoyed an Aperol Spritz while strolling through Mallorca with his crew. This has led the fans to believe that King hasn’t given up his drinking habits.

During Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5, which premiered on October 7, 2024, King’s drinking has been a huge source of tension on board. In Below Deck Season 5, Episode, King faced repercussions after a night of heavy drinking led to a crew member’s injury and property damage. He admitted to having no memory of the incident and reflected on how alcohol negatively affected his relationships and career. Following the ordeal, Gary decided to remain sober during crew outings. But it looks like once filming wrapped up, King decided to start drinking again.

Emma Crouch Has Officially Been Replaced on ‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’

Emma Crouch joined as a deckhand on Below Deck Sailing Yacht at the start of Season 5. However, her time on the show came to an end in Season 5, Episode 8 when Captain Glen Shephard and First Officer Gary King let her go due to her performance issues. According to Shephard, Crouch lacked initiative and didn’t have the skills that were required for the role.

The midseason trailer for Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5 revealed that Season 4 deckhand Chase Lemacks was going to replace Crouch for the rest of the charter season. The trailer teased plenty of tension following Lemacks’s arrival, along with a potential love triangle involving him, Danni Warren, and Diana Cruz. The preview shows Lemacks talking about how great Warren and Cruz were before cutting to a shot of him making out with Warren.

During Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4, Lemacks had a complicated working relationship with King and the two often clashed over communication and leadership styles. During a June 2023 episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the deckhand confessed that he was expected to “know everything” without any guidance at all. However, despite the rough start, he was able to mend his dynamic with King. During the Season 4 finale, Lemacks acknowledged that he had grown from the experience.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays on Bravo. Episodes are also available to stream on Peacock.

