Among the sea of great reality TV we have been blessed with over recent years, Bravo's Below Deck has been a constant in the viewing habits of millions, with its extravagant settings perfectly juxtaposed by the juicy and emotionally relatable drama. With Below Deck's sister show Down Under also becoming a smash it, eyes are more than ever on the next crew to climb aboard the superyacht, with Below Deck Season 11 having already announced some stark cast shake-ups. So, from surprising returns to sad exits, here is a look at everyone on board for Below Deck Season 11.

Below Deck Follows the crew of a multi million dollar charter boat in the Caribbean. Release Date July 1, 2013 Creator Mark Cronin Cast Lee Rosbach , Kate Chastain , Eddie Lucas , Ben Robinson , Ashton Pienaar Main Genre Reality-TV Seasons 11

Captain Kerry Titheradge

The biggest change to Season 11 sees Captain Lee finally hang up his hat and wave goodbye after many years of service after suffering from a variety of medical conditions. However, the challenges at sea wait for no man, and the show continues into a new, or rather old, era as Captain Kerry Titheradge climbs on board. Long-time fans of Below Deck will recognize Kerry from Season 1 of Below Deck Adventure, with his no-nonsense attitude and will-to-succeed the sort of traits that will result in high quality and high drama. As mentioned in the trailer above, Kerry expects perfection from his crew, but will they be able to live up to his high standards?

Fraser Olender

Fraser Olender's rise to the top has been fun to follow over the last two Below Deck seasons as he went from a regular stew to chief stew in an impressively short space of time. Now he and his eye for detail are back on board for their third season, ready to once again take the role of chief stew and aim for perfection. It's no secret that Fraser is never far from a confrontation with one of his staff, so it may be that it is not a case of if he will cause drama, but when he will cause drama in Season 11.

Chef Anthony Iracane

An exciting new addition to the cast of Below Deck, Anthony Iracane is dedicated to the high-class culinary life and has been working in the yachting industry for over four years. Born in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, widely dubbed the 'yachting capital of the world', Anthony's addition to the upcoming cast will be priceless thanks to his lifelong experience around yachts and his keen eye for detailed perfection in every dish.

Ben Willoughby

Ben, the lead deckhand, had quite the tumultuous tenth season, with his blossoming romance with Camille catching the eyes of fans until it all sadly went up in flames after she was fired, leaving Ben in tears. Perhaps Ben will be hoping for a much less dramatic Season 11, but perhaps we won't.

Cat Baugh

Another addition to Below Deck, Cat Baugh is the new stew on the block and will be hoping to make her splash in Season 11. Born in Orange County, California, Cat is no stranger to the yachting life with five years of experience in her back pocket, making her a shoo-in to impress the returning Captain Kerry. However, Cat has mentioned how surprised she was at the sheer size of St. David, so here's hoping she doesn't feel engulfed by the magnitude of such a big job.

Barbara Pascual

Another new stew, Barbara Pascual is originally from Buenos Aires, Argentina, and has a lot of fantastic traits ready to bring aboard. In her six yachting industry years to date, Barbie has picked up more than enough experience to help her stand out to Captain Kerry, and perhaps her ability to speak Spanish will push her above the rest. An unknown quantity as yet, perhaps by the end of Season 11, Barbie's notoriety will be akin to that of her toy doll namesake.

Xandi Olivier

Along with Fraser, Cat, and Barbie, Xandi Olivier is another new stew arriving on Below Deck Season 11 with a point to prove. With five years in the yachting industry behind her, South African Xandi will hopefully be an entertaining addition to the cast, and, if the trailer is anything to go by, her penchant for crystals is likely to manifest her more screen time.

Kyle Stillie

All the way from Selkirk in Scotland, Kyle Stillie is yet another new addition to the cast of Below Deck, coming on board as a deckhand. Unlike many others, Kyle is fresh-faced to the world of yachting, but he is certainly surrounded by an impressive crew with bags of experience ready to turn him into the next yachting prodigy.

Marie "Sunny" Marquis

Hailing from St-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Quebec, Canada, Marie Marquis (better known as Sunny) is the only female deckhand on Below Deck Season 11. Young, intelligent, and ready to learn, Marie has only a slither of experience so far in the industry and already loves what she does, making her pending growth throughout Season 11 something you don't want to miss.

Jared Woodin

Bosun Jared Woodin is a fresh addition to Below Deck Season 11 and makes up the final member of the deck team alongside Ben, Kyle, and Marie. If the trailer is anything to go by, Jared is going to be pure TV gold, with his getting called "dumb" and his struggle to call out distances after normally working in feet and not meters already iconic moments. Quite simply, Jared has the potential to steal the show in Season 11.

Below Deck Season 11 officially launches on Bravo on Monday, February 5, 2024, at 9 p.m. EST. In case you need a catch-up before the upcoming premiere, Season 10 of Below Deck is available to stream right now on Peacock.

